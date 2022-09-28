Even with discussion about D.R. Horton’s annexation and rezoning requests along with the development agreement, the Jamestown Town Council still had a lot more business on its Sept. 20 agenda.
Republic Services will take over solid waste disposal in upcoming months after a unanimous Council vote. This first came before the Council in August. The disposal cost of $42 per ton in the new agreement is less expensive than the current rate of $44 per ton with another company. The major advantage of using Republic is that solid waste will be emptied from the Town’s garbage truck into a transfer facility instead of an active dumpsite. This should save time and have less impact to equipment.
“The Town has selected National Golf Foundation Consulting who will be conducting a golf course strategic plan in the coming months,” reported Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “The kickoff for this process will occur later this month when the consultant will be meeting with staff, Council and key stakeholders to gain a better understanding of existing conditions at the course.
“NGF will be assisting the Town with performing a high-level review of the market and the JPGC facility with a primary objective of identifying the best business practice recommendations for operations, staffing, pricing, capital investments, and potential new revenue opportunities aimed at improving the financial performance of the golf course.
“The Town was awarded a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant in the amount of $215,205,” Johnson continued. “This is a 50 percent matching grant and will be used for the Phase I renovations of the area near the picnic shelters at Jamestown Park. Plans include a new dog park for large and small dogs (separate areas), a natural playground, walking trail, shelters, and renovations to both the basketball and volleyball courts.”
He added that the Town has received $2.82 million from Guilford County in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to be used for sidewalks, the PARTF grant noted above, and repair of stormwater problems at Jamestown Park.
Johnson welcomed two new staff members, Ty Cheek who will be the new planning technician, and Karen Strausser who will be the human resources analyst. Cheek’s position is new, while Strausser will be replacing Sharen Apple who will be retiring.
The Council set Oct. 18 as a public hearing for possible annexation and rezoning of 4718 Harvey Road for a new housing development by Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC. The Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning in July for the property located across the street from both Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools.
Mayor Lynn Montgomery read a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
The Council approved the contract for up to $10,000 in services with the YMCA to provide recreational services to Jamestown youth and adults.
The Planning Board will receive training through the UNC School of Government in September and October.
The Livability Committee will host a Dementia Symposium in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association on Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.