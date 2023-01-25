The Jamestown Town Council had other business on its agenda that did not relate to the D.R. Horton development, but these items took up considerably less of their time — less than 30 minutes total.
Several years ago, the Town Council changed the procedure for funding local non-profit organizations, essentially turning them into contractors, rather than giving grants.
As part of the Consent Agenda, the Council approved amendments to the contracts of the Historic Jamestown Society and the Jamestown Public Library.
HJS would like to use the $10,500 allotted for facilities maintenance.
“The use of our Town funding for protecting and repairing our facilities is more urgent than the originally intended use for historical markers,” wrote HJS President Julia Ebel. “Current and timely needs for water mitigation, tree maintenance (including historic walnut trees), painting, and wood repairs are critical for preservation of our historic structures. Management of facilities is essential to provide a safe and inviting site for visitors from the Jamestown community, across the United States, and beyond.”
The Jamestown Public Library requested an amendment that would add $10,000 to the contract from the Town.
“Due to inflation, the increase is needed for operations of the library,” said Gary Haynes, president of the Old Jamestown School Association, Inc., which oversees the library. “The Town has been most supportive of the Jamestown Public Library from its inception in 1986 and for that we are extremely grateful.”
Since the latter impacts the Town’s budget, a budget amendment was passed.
A second budget amendment also passed to provide funding for a new employee. Current staff does not have time or the expertise to adequately handle the reporting, compliance and other requirements of federal Uniform Guidance that is required for the federal grants the Town has received or for which it has applied. The funds will eliminate the budget of $70,000 for two proposed debt payments, one of which was paid for out of available cash and the other was less than expected.
The Council recognized Sharen Apple, accounting manager and human resources, for her 16 years of service to the Town of Jamestown. Apple will retire Jan. 27.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson reported that a draft of a strategic golf course plan has been completed and staff will be meeting with a consultant regarding the draft.
Johnson also said that in early April the Town would be switching to solid waste garbage cans. This is in addition to the current recycling cans. A video has been produced about the cans and will soon be available at JamestownCanDo-NC.gov. Also, further information will soon be going out to residents.
