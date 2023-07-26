It did not take the Jamestown Town Council long to go through the agenda at the July 18 meeting. Adjournment occurred about 45 minutes after the meeting began.
But that did not mean business did not take place.
Following Public Services Director Paul Blanchard’s summary, the Council unanimously approved amendments to the Solid Waste Ordinance.
“The changes are necessary due to operational changes at the solid waste and composting facilities [in High Point] where the Town of Jamestown takes the material we collect,” Blanchard said.
Chapter 51: Solid Waste, Article VIII: Refuse not collected by the Town, contains several of the changes, shown below in italics. It now reads: “Items banned from landfills and compost sites, such as, but not limited to: tires; mattresses; lead acid batteries; paints; lubricants; oil filters; anti-freeze; wooden pallets; plastic yard waste bags and cardboard yard waste boxes; computer equipment; electronics; and televisions shall not be collected by Town staff. Items not approved for placement in landfills and compost sites may be taken to the county’s household hazardous waste recycling facility or other approved sites.”
Article XII: Curbside collection service, now reads, in part: Yard waste and recyclable items shall be collected once per week. Yard waste must be placed in a Town-approved container. Plastic yard waste bags and cardboard boxes are not allowed at the compost site and yard waste placed in these containers will not be collected. Recyclable materials shall be placed in a Town-approved container.”
The remainder of the amendments basically restate the wording above.
Guilford County EMS leases space in the Jamestown fire station. The Council unanimously approved a renewal of the five-year lease, allowing the county to house an ambulance on the site and workers will have access to the kitchen and living area. The county will rent the space from the Town for $7,000 per year. The latest lease expired July 1.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson reported that Planning Director Anna Hawryluk has been accepted into the Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellowship Program. The two-week course at the School of Government in Chapel Hill builds skills, competencies and tools to add public service leadership.
Dave Ingram was recognized upon his retirement after 36 years in the Jamestown Park and Golf Course Maintenance Department.
The Council set Aug. 22 for a public on amendments to the Sign Ordinance.
Councilmember John Capes was absent.
The Town Council meeting may be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Click on “live.”
The August Town Council meeting has been moved from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. It will be at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is urged to attend.
