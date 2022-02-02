A big check is always nice to receive and an oversized check for $50,000 is even better. That’s what the Town of Jamestown is saying these days.
Rep. Jon Hardister, N.C. House Majority Whip, addressed the Jamestown Council Jan. 25, giving a legislative briefing of happenings and legislative changes at the N.C. General Assembly. At the end of his talk, Hardister spoke about the Small Town Development Grant the Town had won and asked if the Council would like the check right then. Hearing an affirming “yes,” Hardister produced the oversized check and presented it to Mayor Lynn Montgomery. The grant will be used for small town renovations and improvements.
As expected, four scheduled public hearings were continued until the Feb. 15 Council meeting. One related to updates to the Land Development Ordinance. The hearing for the updates was first considered at the November 2021 Council meeting but has been continued each month as the document continues to be reviewed. Some updates related to sign regulations, nuisance abatement and property management. The Council had some concerns about some of the updates, some of which are necessary to comply with chapter 160D of the N.C. General Statutes.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn, who attended the meeting remotely, suggested the updates go back to the Planning Board for reconsideration. The Council agreed. The Planning Board unanimously approved the updates on Nov. 8, 2021.
Three of the continued public hearings related to the property owned by D.R. Horton along Guilford College and Mackay roads. The delay is caused by continued work on a development agreement for the property. D.R. Horton requested the agreement and is working with the town staff, town attorney and Tom Terrell, land use attorney, on the plan. An incomplete draft was available in the Council packet. The three continued public hearings were for a request for annexation, rezoning and the development agreement. The annexation public hearing was opened Nov. 21 of last year and has been continued each month since without resolution.
The Council unanimously appointed its members to various area and Town boards: Mayor Montgomery as delegate to the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC), with Straughn as alternate; Martha Wolfe to the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), with Straughn as alternate; Rebecca Rayborn as the Council representative to the Planning Board; and John Capes as the Council representative to the Parks and Recreation Committee.
Wolfe later reported she had been elected chair of the TAC. She noted that High Point had received Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) funding to study the city’s traffic signals. Since some of Jamestown’s signals are controlled by High Point, those will be studied as well.
Following the regular session, the Council went into closed session to discuss employment matters. When the regular session resumed approximately 17 minutes later, Councilmember Capes moved that the Town hire as its new town manager current Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Matthew Johnson effective Jan. 29 at a salary of $112,500. The vote was three to one, with Councilmember Rayborn voting against. (See story, Johnson takes reins as town manager, this issue.)
Due to scheduling problems, the regular Jan. 18 meeting was moved to Jan. 25. It may be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.