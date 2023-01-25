Several questions/comments were raised in the public comment part of the public hearings during the Jan. 17 Town Council regarding the D.R. Horton project. The Jamestown News reached out to Mayor Lynn Montgomery and the Town Council for clarification.
Regarding the responses, Montgomery said they were “a bit redundant as we have answered many of these questions in previous meetings and again at Tuesday’s Council meeting.” While this is true, the questions, and even accusations, were still asked again.
JN:To clarify, will D.R. Horton pay for some/all infrastructure construction/upgrades? D.R. Horton will be responsible for installing 100 percent of the public infrastructure needed to service their project at their expense. Additionally, as part of the negation of the Development Agreement, the Town will benefit from the installation of a water line extending from Hunt Chase Drive to connect to existing water lines, which D.R. Horton agreed to extend at their expense. This new “loop” will improve water quality and quantity to existing Jamestown residents. The Town will receive a significant sum of money through system development fees. Those fees, which all developers and new utility customers pay, help offset the cost of replacing existing and/or repairing capital assets needed to provide capacity that will continue to meet the demands placed on the system by new customers or development.
JN: Several people said Council could not legally vote on D.R. Horton’s plan since it was based on the PUD previous to Jan. 17. Since the amendment went into affect Jan. 17 immediately before the rezoning/annexation/development agreement votes, it appears everything is legal. Comments? Yes, when the vote was completed, the new language became effective immediately. The Town was well within its rights to modify the ordinance with the text amendment and then apply it to the subsequent items on the agenda.
JN: Are the apartments included in the density of 3.2 units/acre or not? Both opinions were expressed. The proposed density of this project is 3.2 units per acre or less. There is no “alternative method” for calculating density. Per our laws, density is calculated using gross acreage. Therefore, at its highest calculated density (1,500 units on 467 acres), staff believes that once the final engineering is complete, the number of overall units will be less than 1,500. (JN: Apartments are included in the 1,500 units.)
JN: What makes the D.R. Horton development better than Diamondback’s? Why deny Diamondback and approve D.R. Horton? Was this because D.R. Horton was willing to work with the Town? The Town staff, Planning Board and Town Council attempted to explain early in the process to the Diamondback team that the Town and its citizens expected a quality project that met more rigorous urban design standards than those projects it had completed in other jurisdictions. Staff even suggested that a Development Agreement be pursued and the Diamondback team declined. One key difference is that D.R. Horton is the property owner. Since the Town was working directly with the owner of the property, we could have more serious conversations about the expected outcomes and begin a true negation process in the form of a Development Agreement. Diamondback did not offer some of the amenities D.R. Horton agreed to.
JN: Did the Council consider D.R. Horton’s track record as to sub-standard housing (for lack of a better term)? The purpose of the Development Agreement and our letter of understanding was to inform D.R. Horton that the Town expected better than its typical product. Each structure will be inspected [by Guilford County Building Inspections] for compliance.
JN: What about the environmental concerns? Were they considered? This is one area where there is a tremendous amount of inaccurate propaganda being put out. The Town does not have the discretion to forego environmental laws. Our attorney has stated this repeatedly. The Town must enforce environmental laws the same for every citizen or developer. D.R. Horton will also be subject to the same environmental laws that any other property owner would be and will be subject to far stricter laws than some the neighborhoods nearby had when they were built.
JN: Does the LDO include current Randleman watershed requirements? If not, why? The Town’s ordinances absolutely include provisions for the Randleman Watershed. The Town is in compliance with regards to its watershed ordinances. Town staff met with members of NDCENR to ensure that all laws and ordinances are up-to-date and were assured that we are compliant. In fact, NCDENR staff pointed out that our local watershed laws often exceed State requirements in many cases.
JN: Please explain exactly what the connection to Fox Hollow will be. Will it be an access road that is open all the time? The only connection to Fox Hollow will be through an emergency-only access at the terminus of Hunt Chase Drive, which will be gated to prevent thru-traffic from entering/exiting. The purpose of this connection will be … to allow police, fire and EMS an alternate method of accessing the area in the event of an emergency.
JN: Does the PUD amendment give more leverage to D.R. Horton and less to the Town? Absolutely not. The text amendment was designed to relieve conflicts between a Development Agreement and the ordinances. It applies to all parties equally.
JN: There was so much opposition to this development and citizen involvement. What motivated the Council to approve D.R. Horton’s requests? As a Council, we have availed ourselves to meet and discuss concerns that citizens have brought to us. This is a process that has taken nearly three years. It has certainly not been rushed. During that time, we have worked closely with our landscape attorney, the town attorney and the town staff to hear all of the possible issues, solutions and challenges that come with a project of this caliber. We have hired nationally-known urban designers, hosted workshops, and have followed along on social media. We represent the citizens of Jamestown — both current citizens and future citizens. Much of the opposition has come from the citizens of other jurisdictions that we cannot represent. Considering that the published notice went to over 1,300 households, we count and consider the number of citizens who choose not to attend and realize that this small group of opponents do not represent or speak for the majority. We have come to have a more thorough understanding of the laws which govern land use and development, have negotiated a very complex Development Agreement and felt that any future delay could be injurious to the Town and its citizens as a whole.
JN: Why would the Town not look for a development similar to Forestdale or Whittington Hall, with single-family lots — and larger lot sizes? The short answer is that the government does not decide who can own property and does not dictate what their rezoning application will be. The methods of development have changed since those subdivisions were built. Original Forestdale (1950s-60s), Forestdale North (1960s-70s), Forestdale East (1970s-80s) and Whittington Hall (mid 1990s) were done well prior to environmental law changes that would have precluded development in many areas if done today. It has been shown that more compact cluster-type development on smaller lots is a more efficient use of land.
JN: What are D.R. Horton’s next steps? D.R. Horton will be required to submit plans, civil engineering drawings, obtain approvals and begin clearing, grading and installing infrastructure before homes will be built. We anticipate it will take about six months to a year before homes will begin to be built there.
JN: What will Tom Terrell’s position be from now on? We will continue to engage with him for future land use issues and consultations.
The Jamestown News also asked Town Manager Matthew Johnson to clarify a few statements.
JN: Is D.R. Horton paying for all or half of a new garbage truck? Do you expect it would be purchased during phase 1 build-out or later into the project? D.R. Horton has agreed to pay for 50 percent (not to exceed $235,000) of one automated sanitation truck similar to that which the Town ordered in 2022. That truck will be ordered very soon, as the Town has been informed by our vendor that it may take upwards of 18+ months to receive the new truck. We were fortunate to receive the one we ordered in 2022 in a shorter timeframe, but supply chain issues have extended future delivery of new orders for a longer period.
Those trucks (both our current truck and the new truck) will be used throughout the entire town. The addition of the new truck will provide some redundancy in our fleet to allow us to continue to service customers in the event one is down for maintenance. And, at some point in the future, we anticipate utilizing automated trucks to service both garbage and recycling, so having two trucks will be imperative.
