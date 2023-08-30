Tell us about yourself: how long have you lived in Jamestown, age, work experience, family.
Andrew Kinzie: I am a 34-year-old career firefighter with 16 years of experience. I have lived in Jamestown for the past four years, but I am no stranger to this community as I grew up playing sports in the Jamestown Youth League. I proudly served as a volunteer firefighter with Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department from 2007 to 2011 until I began my career in the fire service. I have a caring and encouraging spouse who inspires me to make a positive impact on our society while pursuing my academic aspirations. We have an amazing seven-year-old son who brings joy to our family.
Pamaila Burgess: I have lived in Jamestown for 25 years. I am originally from New Jersey. I am married to Carl and have one son and one sister. My mother is one of 16 children. Therefore, I have a very large extended family. I am 61 years old. I have worked in the financial investment & telecommunications industries. Currently, I am semi-retired.
Have you served on Town Council or a committee or other position in Jamestown in the past? If so, when and for how long.
Kinzie:I am running for Town Council for the first time. Although I haven’t participated in any town committees, I have gained experience and knowledge of the voting process through my education and work in the public sector.
Burgess: I currently serve as an alternate on our Planning Board and the town’s Livable Community Committee. I was also an active member of the Comprehensive Steering Committee.
Why do you want to serve on the Town Council?
Kinzie Working in the public safety sector of local government has opened my eyes to the shortcomings of the political system. The potential for personal growth and development aside, I see this as an opportunity to improve the community through transparency and accountability. Jamestown has not been completely transparent in addressing community issues and has lost sight of its responsibility to represent its constituents. Therefore, I am seeking this position to find workable solutions for our community’s problems, provide more transparent oversight, and establish standards to ensure that our tax dollars are not being wasted.
Burgess: I believe that if you have a voice, use your voice. I care about where I live, my community, and local government. Serving on the Town Council will give me the opportunity to have a voice in our local government, concerns, and initiatives for the benefit of our constituents.
Are you able and willing to put in all the extra time, other than monthly Council meetings, for this volunteer position?
Kinzie: In my career, I have always strived to make a positive impact on my community. No matter how busy my schedule gets, I see it as an opportunity to bring about meaningful change where I live. My profession does not hinder my availability to serve the community. I am committed to attending every Council meeting and fulfilling any other responsibilities that may arise. My department fully supports my decision to run for Town Council, and they will make arrangements to ensure that I can fulfill my duties even on conflicting dates.
Burgess: I am able and willing to put in extra time. I feel that dedication imports success. If I want our town to continue to thrive, then time, hard work and additional time and hard work may be necessary. I love Jamestown and when you love something, you work harder and give extra.
What do you see is the most pressing issue facing Jamestown at this time?
Kinzie: The Town of Jamestown is facing a critical issue of transparency and efficiency in its government operations. Despite efforts to remove the proposed tax increase and added vehicle charge at a recent council meeting, both motions were denied. The council’s claim of maintaining service levels amidst high inflation has been undermined by the addition of two new positions, namely the Assistant Director of Public Service and Grants Manager, which has increased overall salary expenditures. When I enquired about performance measures to gauge employee workload across departments, I learned there is no adequate tracking system in place to ensure equal workload. The government should have established performance metrics and streamlined its functions before justifying tax increases. Failure to do so has resulted in inefficient resource utilization and a lack of accountability for employee workloads. This situation must be rectified immediately to ensure the responsible use of the town’s resources.
Burgess: I think that the Johnson Farm development is the most pressing issue facing Jamestown. My hope is that this issue is behind most of us, however it still appears to be the most spoken about topic by many in our community.
Is there unfinished Town business you want to see finalized soon?
Kinzie: It’s crucial for the town to prioritize supporting small businesses and enhancing the aesthetics of the Main St. corridor to appeal to visitors. In addition, we need to concentrate on making the town more walkable and bike-friendly for both recreational purposes and pedestrian safety. To achieve infrastructure improvements and economic development initiatives, we should capitalize on the Grant Manager and pursue state and federal grants. Furthermore, we must address the community’s concerns about drinking water safety in an informed and factual manner. We must also take into consideration the development and potential impacts of the Johnson Farm Property, as the density projections in the contract may not be reliable. It’s imperative that we consider not only financial aspects but also human health and environmental concerns.
Burgess: I’d like to see any and all sidewalk projects finalized.
Please comment on the fiscal status of the town.
Kinzie: It is evident that the town is on the brink of a significant financial challenge with regards to its revenues and expenses. The Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget proposal has seen a substantial decrease from the Fiscal Year 2022-23 operating budget, with a decline of $4.2 million from a $19.1 million budget. The most worrisome aspect of this projection is the significant cut in capital funding for the general fund and Water/Sewer, amounting to over $3 million. Moreover, the budget is missing a line item for the town’s power bill, with an apparent shortage of $300 thousand, despite the fact that the town is not provided with free utilities. Furthermore, the town utilized $1.4 million of its fund balance last year, leaving only a reserve of $125 thousand. This raises doubts about the town’s financial management, especially given the lack of employee performance oversight. Instead of implementing cost-saving measures, the town opted to raise taxes and introduce new fees, which directly impact a community already grappling with financial difficulties, as inflation continues to outpace income gains. It is worth noting that during this time, the town also added two new positions without addressing the issue of inadequate supervision.
Burgess: I feel that having the updated CIP in place has helped our fiscal status and general fund capital projects. I feel that Jamestown’s financial security is stable.
Now that it has been open for several months, how has the Jamestown bypass impacted the Town in terms of traffic, businesses and potential growth.
Kinzie: The Main Street corridor’s growth potential has been significantly hampered by the decrease in traffic. It’s imperative that the Town address the bypass and its long-term impact on local businesses. The continued struggle of businesses along the corridor is hindering the possibility of future growth. Despite the entertainment offered by Wrenn Miller Park, we must make improvements in increasing foot traffic along the main corridor. Many small communities hold successful festivals and crafts fairs that attract more visitors and boost the local economy. Establishing a bi-annual festival would be beneficial in reviving our local economy. This family-friendly event would not only provide a much-needed boost to our economy but also serve as an enjoyable experience for locals.
Burgess: The bypass has certainly slowed the amount of traffic on Main Street. However, I think some communities along Guilford Road have experienced longer wait times when trying to exit their communities especially during morning and evening commutes.
What is your overall view of business in Jamestown?
Kinzie: While Jamestown boasts exceptional dining and entertainment options, there’s room for improvement in supporting small, family-owned businesses and boutiques. These businesses are faced with challenges in enhancing their storefronts and navigating the permit process, with limited assistance from town officials. The vacant buildings along the main corridor are a testament to these struggles, as there appears to be little initiative in attracting new tenants. As a community, it’s important that we work collaboratively to ensure the success of our local businesses and cultivate a thriving small town.
Burgess: Business in Jamestown is thriving. Current businesses are successful. I feel that there is more opportunity for growth and new businesses.
What new development/businesses would you like to see along the bypass?
Kinzie: In my view, it may be advantageous for our community to consider limiting development along the bypass in order to maintain the appeal of our downtown corridor. Additionally, there are ample parcels of land in the vicinity that could be used to construct a sports park akin to the Wake Competition Center. Such a venue would serve to attract more visitors and enhance our local tourism industry, which is currently lacking in sports-related amenities. By creating a facility that offers a diverse range of activities and dining options, we can augment the quality of our community’s offerings and ultimately achieve our long-term objectives along with surpassing our town’s mission.
Burgess: I would like to see the bypass kept in a pristine state considering that there are residents on both sides of the highway.
Do you have any ideas how to address signage that gets the business noticed, like perhaps allow a small sign on W. Main Street for Southern Junk which is down on Wade.
Kinzie: The problem with Southern Junk’s advertising lies in the placement of their signage. It is not easily visible from the roadway, and currently, Article 17.6 of the ordinance allows non-permitted signs on private property but not within the right-of-way. Southern Junk’s location on a lot set back from Main Street and not owning the corner lot makes it unclear whether the owners have requested signage through the permit process. However, I firmly disagree with the permit process outlined in Article 17.10, which imposes a 365-day ban if the application is denied. Our goal should be to collaboratively work with businesses and property owners to enhance their presence in the community. A solution could be to implement map directories at strategic locations like sidewalks, town hall, and online. These directories will provide details and locations of each business, or codes could also be included on the directories to allow for a downloadable map and links to business summaries.
Burgess: An attractive physical directory implemented on a post on the corner of Main Street and Guilford Road or outside of Town Hall listing all the businesses and a map of directions could be helpful to residents and visitors alike. This could possibly keep all businesses inclusive and offer visibility regardless of business location.
With new business comes the need for more parking. What is the best way to show parking options to visitors?
Kinzie: Parking options in the downtown area are limited to town hall and local businesses. Due to the increasing number of pedestrians, it is necessary to provide additional parking. Installing street signs to direct drivers towards public parking spaces can enhance the overall experience. During larger events, like festivals, GTCC and High Point Parks can partner with the town to use their parking facilities and provide temporary signs for directions to these lots. Providing a limited shuttle service during these events will help to reduce overall walking distance. In addition, digital maps that are regularly updated to indicate availability and restrictions can alleviate stress and reduce congestion.
Burgess: Referring to the town’s website and reiterating and sharing parking options prior to town events or maybe a more in-depth visitor parking guide displaying permissible and prohibited parking. i.e., post office.
What benefit to the Town do you see coming from the development on the town’s outskirts but in the ETJ, specifically the Johnson Farm/D..R Horton property?
Kinzie: Introducing residential, commercial, or mixed-use developments in the town is a wise move that can significantly expand the tax base, thereby reducing the burden on existing taxpayers. In the long run, this leads to better public services and facilities. However, developing infrastructure can be costly in the short term, but we should not shy away from it. It is essential to keep in mind that development can also bring challenges, such as increased traffic, resource depletion, environmental impacts, and changes to the community’s character. That said, we firmly believe that Jamestown needs to carefully weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks. We should involve the community in decision-making and ensure that development aligns with the town’s vision and values. Effective planning, transparent decision-making, and comprehensive impact assessments can maximize the benefits of development while minimizing potential negative effects. It is quite unfortunate that the D.R. Horton project is facing potential issues due to the town’s lack of transparency during the process, coupled with the failure to provide the impact assessment surrounding the development after changes were made.
Burgess: While this project has been a contentious topic regarding population growth, etc., this could bring a potential windfall benefitting economic growth for the town and businesses.
Is there any area of Jamestown you would like to see developed and what would you like to go there?
Kinzie: It has been suggested that the vacant lots situated between Guilford College Rd and Jamestown Pkwy could be developed into a sports and recreational entertainment district, which is an intriguing proposal. Not only would this address the local residents’ need for more recreational opportunities, but it could also potentially attract tourism dollars to the area. At present, the Triad lacks such facilities, and it’s worth exploring the possibility of utilizing the available space in a manner similar to the Wake Competition Center. Furthermore, I believe that the town should explore ways to rejuvenate the area that includes Oakdale Mill. Priority should be given to the completion of the Oakdale Road Sidewalk and Deep River Trail, along with a mixed-use approach, similar to the Tobacco Outlets in Durham, Revolution Mill in Greensboro, or RJR facilities in Winston-Salem.
Burgess: Main Street west of the library has always been a concern for me. I’d like to see that area more developed. More stores and restaurants would give residents and visitors more options and would be a great continuation and inclusiveness to our beautiful downtown!
How can/could the traffic flow in Jamestown be improved?
Kinzie: Since the completion of the Jamestown Parkway, there has been a noticeable decrease in traffic in Jamestown. However, we have encountered some issues with traffic flowing through residential neighborhoods, mainly due to the use of Wrenn Miller Park. In order to mitigate this problem, it would be beneficial to install proper access and detour signs along Guilford Road during events. Additionally, creating designated bike lanes along our main roads would significantly enhance pedestrian safety.
Burgess: Roundabouts could be a positive aid in traffic flow. In most cases, they are not only attractive, but they are known to facilitate in the safety of drivers and pedestrians. I have read that they also cost less to maintain and that would be a “win, win” for Jamestown.
Should anything be done to have owners clean up “abandoned property” in the downtown area?
Kinzie: Revitalizing abandoned properties may pose challenges in terms of adhering to maintenance ordinances and code enforcement. Nevertheless, there are viable solutions available, such as tax incentives, grants, or low-interest loans. Property rehabilitation programs, financed by grants, can offer technical assistance and guidance to property owners who aim to rehabilitate abandoned buildings. These programs should not be limited to abandoned properties but should be extended to local businesses that meet specific criteria. Streamlining and accelerating permitting processes for property renovations and improvements can simplify the necessary work for owners. It is crucial to approach property revitalization in a balanced and collaborative way that respects property rights while addressing broader community interests.
Burgess: Abandoned property is/can be unsightly. I don’t think this is something that our town would like to be accustomed to. In order to maintain the aesthetics of our town attractiveness, owners should be responsible for maintaining their abandoned structures keeping the property clean and free of unattractive/unwanted debris and vegetative growth which can possibly assist in declining area property values. Therefore, whatever maintenance is required by law should be enforced.
What do you view as the top priority in the Town’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP)?
Kinzie: It’s important that we urge the City of High Point to prioritize the improvement of the Eastside Water Treatment system. This is crucial in ensuring that residents have access to safe drinking water. Additionally, we must also address the issue of stormwater runoff and storm drainage projects as they directly affect our water supply. Our top priority should always be the safety of our drinking water and the safety of our citizens.
Burgess: The sidewalk project on Penny Road from West Main Street to the Greenway that is in design phase.
Is anything in the “should do” or “could do” section that you would like to see moved up and prioritized in the CIP?
Kinzie: Ensuring that we provide the best possible services to our residents and business owners is of utmost importance. To achieve this goal, we must focus our attention on updating the Land Development Ordinance and conducting the Main Street corridor study. These initiatives will help us to better understand the needs of our community and make informed decisions that will benefit everyone. By prioritizing these efforts, we can create a more vibrant and prosperous environment for all.
Burgess: I would like to see the plans for the library prioritized – he painting, HVAC and brick replacements. The library is a beautiful landmark.
Please list any other issues or plans you would like to see addressed by the town.
Kinzie: Conducting an oversight study can greatly benefit government operations. Through careful planning, in-depth research, and collaborative efforts, this pursuit can enhance the execution of government programs and services. By prioritizing transparency, accountability, and the improvement of scrutinized services or programs, we can achieve more efficient and cost-effective services in the long term. The study will also eliminate redundancy in services, providing a clearer path for progress. Overall, an oversight study is a valuable tool for ensuring effective and responsible governance.
Burgess: I feel that per the strategic plans, goals and outcome of the town’s focus, items and issues, plans are already in motion and or complete.
