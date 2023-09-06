Tell us about yourself: how long have you lived in Jamestown, age, work experience, family.
Sarah Glanville: My husband and I moved here in 2008 and quickly fell in love with our adopted home. Our two boys were born here and now attend Jamestown Middle School. We share our home with our two dopey but lovable basset hounds. I have worked in the North Carolina public behavioral healthcare system as a clinical social worker since 2008. I am 46 years old.
John Capes: I’ve been a happy and proud Jamestown resident since 2003. At 54, I’m amazed how quickly time goes by in this chapter of my life. While I’ve been a call center manager for the past two decades, my favorite titles are husband and dad. I’ve been married for 33 years to a very patient lady and we have three wonderful (and grown) children. Those four people are the best part of myself.
Have you served on Town Council or a committee or other position in Jamestown in the past? If so, when and for how long.
Glanville:I have served on the Planning Board since 2011 as a board member, vice chair, and, currently, chair. Throughout my tenure, I’ve worked closely with town staff and Council members to make sound and thoughtful recommendations in the areas of zoning and planning. The Board has always aimed to listen to citizen input and put the good of Jamestown first while remaining in compliance with law and regulation. I believe the Planning Board is diligent in its research of an issue and understands the weight of its recommendations, and I hope I have modeled those values in my leadership of the Board.
Capes: I’ve served the town in some capacity since 2012. Five years on the Planning Board and the past three terms on the Town Council, starting in 2017.
Why do you want to serve on the Town Council?
Glanville:One reason we chose to live in Jamestown is because it’s a small town. In a small town it’s easy to get involved and feel engaged. We moved from a large city where it feels like you’re just one more fish in the pond with no real say in how your city is governed. I’ve long felt a call to service, whether that be in my career, through volunteerism or civic engagement. I firmly believe the best way to effect change is to get involved. I would be honored to serve the citizens on the Town Council as we navigate significant growth and opportunity.
Capes: I started in public service with one goal in mind, and that was to give back to the community I live in. My objectives have not changed. I believe in Jamestown and its residents. So, I want to serve as long as they want me to serve.
Are you able and willing to put in all the extra time, other than monthly Council meetings, for this volunteer position?
Glanville:Of course! As part of the Planning Board, I know the time required outside of meetings. I realize Town Council is more time intensive, but I’m up for it. I am extremely fortunate to have a supportive family where everyone’s goals and interests are honored. I have served as a volunteer on several committees and in my children’s schools. I loved my years spent as a volunteer coach in the Ragsdale YMCA sports program.
Capes: Short answer is “Yes.” Anyone that thinks this is a once-a-month job will be in for a surprise. Not including the 2-3 hours a month in an actual council meeting, between briefings, meeting with constituents by phone or in person, and ad-hoc meetings of varying degrees it is fair to say that 15-20 hours a month is not unusual for this position.
What do you see is the most pressing issue facing Jamestown at this time?
Glanville: Substantial growth is on the horizon. How to manage it responsibly is of primary importance. Jamestown has an incredible opportunity to welcome people to our wonderful town, but we cannot be blind to the challenges that will inevitably arise. I’m particularly concerned about putting further stress on our already overcrowded schools. When the Planning Board considered the rezoning of the Johnson Farm and the initial proposal from Diamondback, I realized there was little to no collaboration between the developers, the Town, and the county school system. I invited school board members and county school staff to our meetings so we could collaborate on common goals. I’m also concerned about the increased traffic this development will bring Guilford Road. We must also be mindful of the environmental impact of development. Nature and our natural resources are vital to who we are as a town and need to be strategically protected as we grow.
Capes: Overcoming misinformation that misrepresents our town and the people in it. If you want to know what is happening in Jamestown, call 336-454-1138. Ask for the town manager or assistant town manager. Attend council meetings or watch them on Jamestown’s YouTube page. The town’s Facebook and Instagram pages are regularly updated and you can ask questions or make comments there as well. Call a Council member if you have a question or concern. Our cell numbers are listed on the Town of Jamestown’s website. If you go to a homemade website or social media page, you will get homemade answers. Be critical and pay attention to what you are reading. Ask yourself, “Why is this being said and more importantly what is to be gained by the person who is saying it?” Distrusting government is human, but we are Jamestown, N.C., not Washington, D.C.
Is there unfinished Town business you want to see finalized soon?
Glanville: The Town Council and staff have been responsible in prioritizing projects based on funding and community need; however, this can come at a cost to smaller projects. As we grow it’s important current residents don’t see their needs pushed aside for big development projects. When funding is available, I’d love to see the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan implemented. We have an avid walking, running and cycling community in Jamestown and there are main thoroughfares that are unsafe for these uses due to lack of sidewalks, obstructed sidewalks, poor lighting, lack of bike lanes and uneven road/sidewalk terrain. We should prioritize making travel and recreation safe and accessible.
Capes: I would love to see movement on the Oakdale Cotton Mill property in the hopes of preserving some of the rich history that it holds. That said, there is nothing in play at this time. The owners do not seem to be interested in doing anything as they live out of state.
Please comment on the fiscal status of the town.
Glanville: I have no reason to believe that the fiscal status of the town is anything but strong. I think the Town Council has been responsible stewards of town funds. Obviously as the cost of goods and services grows, difficult fiscal decisions must be made. I think the Town Council has been thoughtful and deliberate in those difficult decisions, and should I be elected, I would do the same.
Capes: The short answer at this point is that it’s improving. It has been a challenging year for Jamestown. We have been on the receiving end of cost increases across the board as a downstream effect of the economy. The Town has absorbed some of this while some of it has also been passed through in the form of tax increases that were necessary to help support the town’s general fund. I realize that taxes across our town and at state and federal levels have been painful. I feel it too. But it was a practical impossibility to simply stop all projects arbitrarily. If we had, the costs would be even higher in the long run to the Town and its residents. I have learned over the past three terms just how slow any governmental process is to complete. A good example is our new maintenance building on East Fork Road. That project should have been completed years ago. The existing building was far beyond its capacity and based on its condition needed to be repurposed. But nothing happened for years. The cost difference was roughly 30 percent higher as a result. Possibly more.
Now that it has been open for several months, how has the Jamestown bypass impacted the Town in terms of traffic, businesses and potential growth.
Glanville:Traffic on Main Street seems to have lessened since the opening of the bypass. Fewer cars lead to safer, more walkable streets, but I worry about businesses that are now less visible as fewer vehicles pass them daily. I would like to hear from them about the effect the bypass has had. While traffic overall has decreased, some areas have experienced an increase, particularly along roads that connect to the bypass like Dillon Road and Scientific Street. That’s a potential problem the Town may need to study. I hope the bypass will help mitigate traffic problems on surface streets as we grow double in size.
Capes: Traffic is slowly decreasing on Main Street. If all goes well, the speed limit will follow suit in the future. From a business and growth standpoint there have been no negative impacts and I believe it will take more time to see how that plays out. After all, it took roughly 20 years from planning to completion of the bypass. In my opinion though, it will prove to have a positive impact overall.
What is your overall view of business in Jamestown?
Glanville:When we moved here in 2008, there were very few businesses downtown. Now we see businesses thriving in downtown and beyond. This has made Jamestown one of the most desirable areas in the Triad. I would like to see our businesses west of downtown have the same success and recognition and would like to explore how the Town can support that. As other areas of Jamestown see more commercial development, I think it’s important that we attract businesses that are seen as a destination to surrounding communities and complement rather than compete with our current businesses.
Capes: Positive. Businesses continue to grow and develop. We have a destination location on many fronts now. More importantly, we have people making inquiries about opening additional businesses in Jamestown.
What new development/businesses would you like to see along the bypass?
Glanville I would prefer there be no development along the bypass. I would hate to see it become a Wendover Avenue with all the congestion that comes with it. It is intended to be a bypass and lining it with businesses will subvert the intended purpose of easing traffic flow. Additionally, I don’t view the bypass as an opportunity to divert people from our already vibrant business core to create a new business core. Instead, I see it as a way for people from surrounding communities to easily access our beautiful town.
Capes: It depends. As the area around Grandover continues to grow there will potentially be additional bypass usage. That’s what will dictate the development. I don’t have any specific wants personally other than that it makes sense and that it is beneficial to the town and its residents.
Do you have any ideas how to address signage that gets the business noticed, like perhaps allow a small sign on W. Main Street for Southern Junk which is down on Wade.
Glanville: I believe signage is a primary element in setting the tone for a town. Signage that makes us look like we’re part of Battleground Avenue is not appealing, and I don’t believe it will enhance our local economy. I do understand, however, that businesses that are off the beaten path may need some flexibility to adequately market themselves. I think a signage policy needs to be flexible and responsive to individual needs while also promoting small-town charm. I think our current policy does that fairly well, but it can always be revisited if necessary.
Capes: I remain a tremendous advocate for our local businesses. But I don’t think it is for me to say what the businesses should do regarding signage. Each situation and location is somewhat unique so it’s really incumbent of the business owners to decide that. But if they do decide and want help, I encourage them to reach out to myself, my peers on the Council or to Town Hall. We are always willing to do what we can.
With new business comes the need for more parking. What is the best way to show parking options to visitors?
Glanville: I have not heard complaints about signage pointing people to the various parking options; however, if this is a concern, I think there are simple signage solutions. New developments are required to have adequate parking per regulations. As new commercial development emerges, I’m more concerned about Jamestown becoming a sea of parking lots, detracting from our character and beauty.
Capes: As a landlocked three-square mile area, parking will remain an opportunity for us. The Town has continued to add signage showing where people can park. Also, a reminder to all, Town Hall and the surrounding area is comfortably within walking distance of our businesses and there is parking available there.
What benefit to the Town do you see coming from the development on the town’s outskirts but in the ETJ, specifically the Johnson Farm/D.R Horton property?
Glanville: Home prices have become excessive in Jamestown. Hopefully the addition of new homes will allow first-time homebuyers, young families, and the aging population to afford homes in our wonderful community. Certainly, population growth can be beneficial to our business community and the increased tax base will hopefully create funding to achieve some of the Capital Improvement Program goals.
Capes: That property development is going to take years to come to fruition, so, it won’t be the flip of a switch. But in time that development will result in improvements to the local schools due to population increases (Note: The population growth must be there first for that to develop. Contact the Guilford County School Board for more information 336-641-2700). The town’s infrastructure will see increased usage that will drive improvements to it. Moreover, the increased tax base from the population increase will drive how the Town pays for the infrastructure improvements. Businesses will benefit from the increase in residents and while the value of our local housing continues to grow already this too will benefit.
Is there any area of Jamestown you would like to see developed and what would you like to go there?
Glanville: Rather than looking for new areas to develop, I’d like to see our current development continue to thrive. We have vacant buildings and established neighborhoods that I would prefer to see revived before we consider creating something new. Commercially I’d love to see a brunch spot added to our community. I think a homemade ice cream shop would be a fun addition. For residential development, I think Oakdale Village needs an ambitious and creative developer to take an interest. Several years ago, students from N.C. A&T presented a class project to revive Oakdale Village. It blended desirable commercial with hiking and paddle trails and residential units. It showed imagination and vision. Imagination is something we could especially use when implementing growth. More of the same cookie-cutter styles, corporate commercial enterprises and large seas of parking lots are not what makes Jamestown a destination.
Capes: I realize I sound like a broken record, but I would like to see an investment made into the Oakdale Cotton Mill. It has a rich history that’s worth retelling. It is beautiful back there and the sheer potential is just incredible. It is heartbreaking to me to see it just sit there when it could be a miniature Revolution Mill or developed out like Winston-Salem and Greensboro have done with their legacy structures.
How can/could the traffic flow in Jamestown be improved?
Glanville: I am not a traffic expert, so my ability to speak on this topic is limited. I do think, however, if we start to clutter our major arteries, such as the new bypass, with commercial and large residential developments it will not improve traffic. Traffic studies are a common tool in planning for road infrastructure. Sometimes studies are conducted when traffic volume is not at its peak, for example studies of school roads conducted during the summer. Traffic studies should always include data collected during times with the heaviest traffic. If we could make our town more walkable and bikeable and encourage a culture of walking and biking, we may see fewer cars on the road while simultaneously promoting physical activity and neighborly interactions.
Capes: Lowered speed limit on Main Street would be a good beginning.
Should anything be done to have owners clean up “abandoned property” in the downtown area?
Glanville: Of course we must stay within the confines of what law permits in regards to enforcement, but I think we should exercise all our rights within those confines. Property owners should not be allowed to relinquish responsibility for maintaining their property, whether that property is downtown or in another area.
Capes: Instinctively speaking? Absolutely. But it’s a process because by law it is still private property. So that means the Town can take steps to remedy the situation, and they do. But it is a slow process to send warnings and take actions against a property owner because legally they are given time and more than a single warning to correct the issue themselves. Unfortunately, an owner could decide to drag things out for as long as possible and even go to court, which will take even more time for a resolution. It’s just not as simple as the Town going to an owner and just demanding that they clean up their property or punitive steps will be taken for the problem to be wrapped up in 30 days. People sometimes forget that if it was their property, they would not want local government to have that kind of power.
What do you view as the top priority in the Town’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP)?
Glanville: I trust that the “must do” items in the Capital Improvement Program have been prioritized following a robust vetting process. Some of the projects, such as sewer system improvements, may not be very exciting or outwardly add to the appeal of our Town, but without them, we could be in a real mess, both literally and figuratively.
Capes: We need to continue to focus on intelligent spending. That is the top priority.
Is anything in the “should do” or “could do” section that you would like to see moved up and prioritized in the CIP?
Glanville: I don’t necessarily see anything that should be moved up; however, I wouldn’t mind seeing some projects added. I would like to see an extension of the sidewalk down East Main Street past the Christine Joyner Greene Education Center and Millis Road Elementary. Currently there are no continuous sidewalks connecting those schools and GTCC to residential areas, making walking to school unsafe. Mountain biking trails could be an appealing amenity and I don’t know if that’s something that’s ever been considered. The addition of electric car charging stations to our public parking lots would be exciting.
Capes: Not currently.
Please list any other issues or plans you would like to see addressed by the town.
Glanville: Jamestown has superior services. We are second to none when it comes to snow removal and leaf pickup, for example. As we grow, no one wants to see a reduction or deterioration in those services. If I’m elected to the Town Council, that would be in the forefront of my mind in the decision-making process. I would like to see the inroads that have been made with other entities, such as the Guilford County Schools, strengthened. It’s not enough to just pass the buck because something, such as overcrowded schools, doesn’t fall under our jurisdiction when it so greatly affects our town.
Capes: I think the town has enough on its plate, so I won’t add to it.
Last week: Candidates Andrew Kinzie and Pamaila Burgess. Duane Willis has dropped out of the race. Larry Lain has not responded to the questions to date. All responses are running in the order they were received. Early voting for the primary election will beSept. 21 (closed Sept. 23 and 24) to Oct. 7, with election held Oct. 10. For locations, visit the Guilford County Board of Elections at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections.
