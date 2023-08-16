Who actually constitutes the top leaders in Jamestown? It is actually the citizens. Below them in the organizational chart are the mayor and Town Council. Every position below the top one ultimately answers to the citizens.
There are two Town Council seats up for grabs this year. Councilmember Lawrence Straughn is not running again but Councilmember John Capes is. Joining Capes in a bid to serve the town are one former councilmember Larry Lain, and four newcomers, Andrew Kinzie, Pamaila Burgess, Sarah Glanville and Duane Willis. Glanville is currently serving as chair of the Planning Board and Burgess is an alternate.
With so many new faces running for Town Council, Town Manager Matthew Johnson felt the need to brief the candidates about matters and policies relating to town government. A Candidate Information Session was held Aug. 4. Glanville and Willis were unable to attend but current councilmembers Martha Wolfe and Straughn were in attendance.
“This session is for the benefit of those seeking a seat on the Town Council,” Johnson said. “The purpose of this session is to introduce key staff members and to provide candidates with accurate information that they may use to assist them in learning more about the operations of the Town, allow them time to inquire about issues or concerns they may have, and to have a dialogue with key staff members.”
Prior to the meeting, all candidates were given a 170-page breakdown of some of the points given by town staff.
During the information session, candidates heard from Assistant Town Manager/Town Clerk Katie Weiner, Town Attorney Beth Koonce, Pinecroft-Sedegefield Fire Department Chief Derek Carson, Guilford County Sheriff’s Dept. District 2 Captain Latoya Howell, Planning Director Anna Hawryluk, Golf Professional Marcy Newton, Golf Course Superintendent Jamey Claybrook, Public Services Director Paul Blanchard, Finance Director Faith Wilson, and Parks & Recreation Director Scott Coakley.
Candidates were briefed on the rules of procedure for meetings, including public hearings and closed sessions. They also learned details on how the town’s budget works.
Blanchard spoke about the water system, for instance, how the Town gets its water and how many miles of water lines there are. He also spoke about street conditions, storm drainage, the sewer system and the sanitation department.
Wilson, who recently took over as finance director following the retirement of Judy Gallman, explained what her department does, such as keeping the accounts and disbursing funds. She told the difference between cash versus fund balance and saving for the future. Her department also compiles an annual budget.
During the two-hour meeting, candidates were reminded council members are volunteers and are not compensated for their time.
Within 12 months after each election or re-election, council members are required to attend at least two hours of ethics training. They are also offered specific training opportunities through the year.
Several candidates asked questions during the information session and Capes offered insight from his Council experiences.
The public can meet and ask questions of the candidates when the Jamestown Business Association offers a Candidate Forum Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center. The public is invited to attend. It will also be available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Click on “live.”
