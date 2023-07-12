Filing for the 2023 election began July 7 and runs through July 21. Two current Jamestown Town Councilmembers are eligible for re-election, John Capes and Lawrence Straughn. However, Straughn has decided not to seek re-election.
He sent the following email to the Jamestown News on June 20:
I’ve decided not to run for reelection. I have served on Council for six years and served Jamestown in some capacity for nearly 17 years. This doesn’t include my time as a Deputy Sheriff serving Jamestown in some form or capacity for many years as well.
I love living here. Our children have as well and our grandchildren love visiting. I believe I have given it my all and have the utmost respect for our town staff. I am lucky to have served with so many wonderful volunteers who dedicate so much time to our town. We have come a long way since my family and I moved here in 2001. I hope our town continues its journey and maintains its small town atmosphere while it continues to grow. It is my hope and prayer that those who continue to lead our town remember their duty to serve all the people of Jamestown.
It has truly been an honor to serve each and every resident of our great little town which has such a large heart. I’ve been a public servant since I turned 21. It’s time to step aside so others can bring fresh ideas and new energy to the table.
To each and every Jamestown resident, please hear this, I did my best and fought for each of us on every single issue I was involved in. Thank you so very much for the honor to have served.
God bless each of you. My tour of duty has ended.
Sincerely,
Lawrence Straughn
Straughn’s decision to not seek re-election opens up a position for a new face on the Town Council. At this writing, no one has filed to replace Straughn.
In 2021, all incumbent councilmembers and the mayor were re-elected and began serving Jan. 1, 2022. That was the first year the mayor and the top two Council vote-getters won four-year terms. The Council adopted an ordinance May 21, 2019, approving the mayoral switch from two to four years. Since Councilmembers Martha Wolfe and Rebecca Rayborn were the top two vote-getters in the Town Council race in 2021, they are in their second year of a four-year term.
This will be the first municipal election where two members of the Council will be elected to serve four-year terms. Every two years two Council seats will become open — Wolfe and Rayborn in 2025 — thereby nullifying the chance that an entirely new Council could be elected at one time.
Prior to the election, a candidate information session is planned in Jamestown.
Candidates wishing to seek a Town Council position may file a notice of candidacy and pay the filing fee in the Guilford County Board of Elections Office by noon on July 21. Notarized filings must be received — not postmarked — by the same date.
Guilford County has offices in two locations: Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC, 27401 and 325 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC, 27260.
Those considering a run for municipal office can find more information, including filing fees, at www.guilfordelections.org and www.ncsbe.gov/candidates, or call 336-641-3836.
The general election will be Nov. 8. If needed, a primary will be held Oct. 10.
