The Jamestown Town Council gathered in the Mendenhall Room at the Jamestown Park Clubhouse March 25 for a special meeting to consider options for the 2022-23 budget for the town.
“We’re trying to get together and talk about the budget,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson in his introduction. “It’s ever-changing as we move towards adoption.
“I would remind you that our mission statement was that we were to create ‘an exceptional quality of life for all of our citizens by providing superior services.’ We’re trying, within reason, to provide superior services coming at you today with some ideas and strategies to do that.”
Johnson first addressed a cost of living increase for employees, noting the Consumer Price Index was over 8 percent.
“It’s unreasonable for us to expect 8-10 percent cost of living adjustments,” he said. He suggested a 3.75 cost of living increase and a 0-3 percent merit raise. Added to this would be a 0.5 percent increase in 401 contributions.
Johnson proposed an increase to the solid waste collection of $2.50 per month, making the curbside pickup rate now $12.50. There has not been an increase in 10 years.
Since there has been an increase in the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority and City of High Point water and sewer pass-thru fees, Johnson proposed a small in-town increase of 10 cents, with out-of-town rates increasing 20 cents for water. Irrigation rate for in-town would increase 15 cents and out-of-town would increase 30 cents. Sewer rates in-town would increase 30 cents and out-of-town would increase 60 cents.
Johnson noted the Town is looking into purchasing equipment that would increase capacity for both water and sewer.
American Rescue Plan funding
“There have been a lot of rules and changes to them,” said Finance Director Judy Gallman, noting government is wondering why cities haven’t spent their allotted funds yet. Funds must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, but changes and updates are happening on a regular basis.
“We want to make sure we wait until we understand how to do it correctly.” She noted there would be an upcoming seminar with the UNC School of Government on the ARP.
Gallman said the Town could spend its share of ARP funds on general services.
Johnson mentioned that the new Recreation Maintenance building came in at 70 percent over the bid. Some of the ARP funding could be used on that project.
There will be a community input meeting May 3 from 4-6 p.m. to learn how residents believe the funds should be spent.
Capital Improvement Program
Heads of Town departments presented their thoughts on capital improvements.
Ross Sanderlin, director of golf, said improvements to the 25,000 sq. ft. driving range would run $60,000. He added that the Jamestown driving range is being used more since one near the airport has closed.
Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent, requested that bunker construction be pushed to fiscal year 2023-2024. In its place, he listed several pieces of equipment needed at a total cost of $152,874. All this equipment should last 10-15 years.
Claybrook also suggested cart path repaving be pushed to the 2023-24 or 2024-25 fiscal year.
Scott Coakley, parks superintendent, suggested moving the construction of bathrooms at Wrenn Miller Park another year out. He had learned a pre-fabricated building might not work.
He said the town’s parks have seen a huge increase in use since the pandemic began.
Paul Blanchard, director of public services, pointed out the $300,000 Powell Bill funding for street refunding, noting it is a “must-do” item. A new sanitation truck has been ordered but it will not arrive until July, placing it in the next fiscal year’s budget.
Storm drain renovations will probably move until the 2023-24 budget. Stormwater mapping has been done for the past two years and the upcoming fiscal year should be the last one.
With accidents happening frequently near the golf course/greenway/High Point City Lake area of East Fork Road, NCDOT is looking at putting up more guardrails.
Johnson added that HVAC systems at Town Hall and the library were at least 20 years old and should be replaced. The average life cycle of the systems is 15 years. New units will use new refrigerant and be more efficient.
Upcoming waterline replacements include West Main Street, Penny Road and Original Forestdale. Since the street will be torn up for the work, crosswalk improvements to intersecting streets will be delayed.
Johnson presented the Planning Department report. He mentioned the need for sidewalks on Oakdale, Potter and Penny roads, a Main Street Corridor study, golf course strategic plan, and a review of the Master Pedestrian Plan.
The 2022-23 budget must be adopted by June 30 and would go into effect July 1.
Unable to attend the meeting were Town Planner Anna Hawryluk and councilmembers Rebecca Rayborn and Lawrence Straughn.
(The April 6 issue of the Jamestown News will include 2022-23 new budget topics such as staffing, renovations to the Town Hall and recycling/solid waste.)
