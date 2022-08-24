The Jamestown Council had a rare short meeting on Aug. 16, only 32 minutes, including approximately 12 minutes in closed session.
The Council awarded $54,000 to the Jamestown Public Library for the library services contract. The contract calls for quarterly payments of $13,500 throughout the 2022-23 fiscal year. Included in the contract are adult and children’s literacy programs, cultural programs and the ability to borrow items from the Library’s collections of books, magazines and other literary materials in both paper and electronic formats.
The Historic Jamestown Society received $10,500, primarily for new historical markers and display cases, fulfilling the agreement to provide cultural and historical programming to Jamestown residents. The amount is the total amount budgeted for historical and cultural services. Planned historical markers include Jamestown Female Academy, Nathan Mendenhall home site, Iddings House, and Tellmont Law School.
“We believe these are all allowable costs in providing historical services to the Town,” said Finance Director Judy Gallman.
Both of the contracts were unanimously approved.
Gallman noted that at one time, the Town offered grants to groups like the Library and HJS. However, a North Carolina statute changed, so the Town had to change its methods as well. It now offers contracts for services to Jamestown residents that the Town could provide if it had the time and labor available.
Public Services Director Paul Blanchard presented the Draft Comprehensive Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. He said that the Town received a Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant from NCDOT in September 2021. Since then, a Bicycle and Pedestrian Steering Committee was formed and provided input on community needs, priority projects, as well as spreading the word about public outreach events and opportunities.
As of July 2022, there have been several steering committee meetings, two open houses for the public, one event at Music in the Park, and a public survey administered online and in person. The input collected from these engagement events guided the development of the vision and goals for Jamestown as a safe and accessible Town for bicyclists and pedestrians. Input is being analyzed to guide the development of a prioritization process, network map, and projects. Six priority projects within the network are being identified that will have a significant impact in creating safe, connected, and accessible routes for people to walk, bicycle, and roll around Jamestown. Recommendations for partnerships, programs, policies, and funding sources to incorporate during plan implementation are also being identified.
Since this is a draft, public input is crucial. A survey the draft plan are available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/pages/view/JamestownBikePedestrian. The survey is open until Aug. 26. Once all comments are in, the draft will be revised before being submitted to NCDOT for formal review.
“[The survey] is made of two parts,” said Town Planner Anna Hawryluk. “Part 1 provides a ‘high level’ overview of key sections with levels of support for each section. Part 2 is an optional section for people who want to take a ‘deep dive.’ It provides a hyperlink to the full draft and an area to leave detailed comments with associated page numbers.
There was no action by the Council on the draft but it is expected to be included on the Sept. 20 Council agenda.
The Council continued discussion on the disposal agreement for solid waste with Republic Services until the Sept. 20 meeting. The Town contacted Republic at the request of Councilmember Lawrence Straughn. The disposal cost of $42 per ton with Republic is less expensive than the current rate of $44 paid by the Town.
The major advantage of using Republic is that trucks will be emptied into a transfer facility instead of driving through an active dumpsite at the Kersey Valley Landfill to empty the trucks. This should save time and have less impact to equipment.
In his report, Town Manager Matthew Johnson noted the Parks & Recreation Committee met Aug. 1 and offered support for the Accessibility for Parks grant. The N.C. General Assembly has approved a one-time fund of $10 million to provide matching grants to park facilities for children and veterans with disabilities. If approved, the grant will go toward updating the playground facilities at Jamestown Park.
Following the regular session, the Council went into closed session regarding the situation at 2216 Guilford College Road. (See related story.)
No further business was conducted when the regular session resumed.
