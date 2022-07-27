With new development in the Guilford College Road/West Gate City Boulevard area, the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department conducted a study for their service district in 2021. The study identified the need for a potential future station along the West Gate City Boulevard corridor.
PSFD Chief Derek Carson worked with NCDOT to discuss the possibility of acquiring the parcel located at 6007 W. Gate City Blvd. NCDOT is allowed to donate land for public uses to municipalities and Chief Carson asked the Town of Jamestown to assist in this process.
PSFD would lease the property from the Town and maintain it. Should the property no longer be used by the fire department, it would revert back to NCDOT.
The Town Council unanimously accepted the donation of this land and authorized the town manager and town attorney to draft a long-term lease for this property for PSFD to use for a future station site.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson stressed if a new station is constructed, it would not replace the Jamestown Station #46.
The 3.44-acre vacant property is on the corner of Scotland Road and across the street from Guilford Memorial Park.
Councilmember Martha Wolfe reported the East Main Street/Lydia Sidewalk project is to be completed by Aug. 31. NCDOT has added chevron pavement markings along East Fork Road for safety. A crosswalk is being constructed from the High Point City Lake Park entrance across West Main Street to the Mendenhall Homeplace.
In his manager’s report, Johnson reported the town would be transitioning to carts for solid waste by late spring or early summer next year. These would be similar to the current recycling carts.
In other business:
• The Council unanimously approved the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. The 641-page document outlines how the Town handles residents and visitors with disabilities to its facilities. ADA compliance is required by the Department of Justice. After its original presentation on June 23, councilmembers continued the public hearing with concerns that needed to be addressed. A main concern was whether the Jamestown Public Library was required to be ADA compliant. Since it is an historic building, it is not required but future improvements must be compliant.
• For the 15th consecutive year, Jamestown Finance Director Judy Gallman and her team received the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Governmental Finance Officer’s Association. This award, the highest given by GFOA, is in recognition of the finance department’s efforts to go above and beyond in transparency and accountability to the public in reporting the Town’s financial position.
• Parks Superintendent Scott Coakley and Groundskeeper Josh Brown accepted a proclamation recognizing July as Parks and Recreation Month.
• The Council created a capital project ordinance for a multi-year fund for construction of a sidewalk along Penny Road.
Following the regular session, the Council spent approximately 1.5 hours in closed session to discuss a personnel matter. No business was conducted when the regular session resumed.
