The Jamestown Town Council managed to approve one of two development projects at its Dec. 20 meeting – but not the one that has been under review for 13 months.
With a unanimous vote, Windsor Homes Land Acquisition and Development Services, LLC, won approval for annexation and rezoning for a development at 4718 Harvey Road that would cover 31.4 acres with a maximum of 95 2-, 3-, or 4-unit townhomes. The site is on the western side of Harvey Road.
The annexation and rezoning from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B) petitions were heard by the Planning Board June 13. The public hearings on the requests were continued due to fears the new development would greatly increase traffic on that section of Harvey Road. The proposed development is across the street from the entrance to Jamestown Middle and Haynes-Inman schools. The Jamestown Parkway, commonly known as Jamestown Bypass, abuts the northern side of the property.
The property is owned by Sherril and Kitsie Auman, who live in Dallas, Texas.
The Planning Board unanimously approved the rezoning and annexation on July 18 of this year.
The Town Council first heard the Harvey Road applications on Oct. 18 but delayed a decision until a traffic impact analysis study was made.
Since that time, Windsor Homes has made several changes to its original plan, including removing a possible commercial site at Harvey Road and creating a private driveway from the entrance road to six units facing the road rather than having driveways exiting onto Harvey Road.
A new road will be constructed into the development, between Hethwood Drive and Haynes Road on the eastern side. Davenport Engineering completed a traffic impact analysis and found there would not be a significant traffic impact. The North Carolina Department of Transportation agreed. Windsor Homes spoke with Guilford County Schools about the plans.
There will be both left and right in and out turns installed on Harvey Road.
There are site restrictions to construction on the property such as topography, wetlands and streams. Since 30 percent of the site is made up of stream and perimeter buffers, these areas will be left undisturbed or re-vegetated if disturbed.
Construction is not expected to begin until late-2023 at the earliest.
This will be the Windsor Homes residential community in Jamestown, joining Magnolia on Main.
Councilmember Martha Wolfe commended the developer for listening to the public and removing the commercial areas and Harvey Road driveways. Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn said she was impressed about how proactive the company is.
During the public comment period, several members of the Environmental Sustainability Coalition of Jamestown spoke regarding the need to protect the biodiversity on the former Johnson property along Guilford College and Mackay roads. D.R. Horton Inc. plans a large development on the site. That issue is on the Town Council’s Feb. 21 agenda.
Also on the Feb. 21 agenda is consideration of a lease agreement with Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department for property located at 6007 West Gate City Blvd. The purpose of the proposed ground lease agreement is for PSFD to look into the need for a new fire station, possibly including a rescue squad facility, on the property. Jamestown station #46 will remain.
PSFD will be responsible for all costs of construction and maintenance of the property and all improvements located thereon for the entire term of the lease and will pay rental to the Town of Jamestown in the amount of $1 per year.
The Town received this parcel of land in July from NCDOT for a proposed additional fire station. NCDOT is allowed to donate land for public uses to municipalities. With new development in the Guilford College Road/West Gate City Boulevard area, in 2021, PSFD conducted a study for their service district. The study identified the need for a potential future station along the West Gate City Boulevard corridor.
The 3.44-acre vacant property is on the corner of Scotland Road and across the street from Guilford Memorial Park.
The Town Council set a Jan. 17 for a public hearing on a proposed text amendment to the Land Development Ordinance regarding the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district. The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the amendment Jan. 9.
The proposed amendment is necessary to allow for a higher-quality development by authorizing the development agreement to address issues that are a bit ambiguous in the Land Development Ordinance.
In his manager’s report, Town Manager Matthew Johnson noted that 460 tons of leaves have been picked up to date. The collection period will run until Feb. 24.
The Town Council will hold a budget retreat Jan. 24.
Several major projects are currently underway or completed, including the Golf Course Strategic Plan (end of 2022), golf course driving range improvements (completed), golf maintenance building (under construction) and golf course restrooms replacement (demolition should begin late-December). Bids are being accepted until Dec. 29 for construction of restrooms at Wrenn Miller Park as well as renovations to Town Hall.
The next Town Council meeting will be Jan. 17 in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.