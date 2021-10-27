Work began on an update to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan Jan. 27, 2020. Then Covid-19 virtually shut down everything. The pandemic changed the original timeline, but the Steering Committee still managed to have listening sessions, community conversations, a community survey, downtown walking tours and growth management workshops.
Back on track to have a draft plan by September or October of this year, the Jamestown Town Council unanimously approved the plan at its October 19 meeting, echoing the sentiment of the Planning Board, which approved the plan in September. One slight correction was made from the version approved by the Planning Board regarding extra-territorial jurisdiction residents representation on all boards.
A comprehensive plan is the primary policy guide for future development, capital investment and growth manage decisions over a 10-year period. It sets forth the path the Town must follow and provides a velar vision and guiding principles.
“A quality comprehensive plan, or land-use plan, seeks to answer the big questions facing a community: Where should we look to invest in infrastructure? Where will we grow? What types of housing are appropriate? Where are our cultural resources located? How do we balance private property rights with public interests?” said Planning Director and Assistant Town Manager Matthew Johnson, noting these were just a few of the questions. “With an adopted plan, a local government can engage citizens in policy-making, wisely invest public dollars, guide development decisions, qualify for certain grants and government funding, and more.”
The Plan encompasses the corporate limits as well as the extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of the town. A future land use map divides the area into 14 distinct land use categories: Town Center, Commercial Corridor, West Main Street, Business Park, Industrial, Mill District, Campus, Mixed Use, Town Residential, Suburban Residential, Deep River Residential, Estate Residential, Parks and Open Space and Mackay-Guilford, which is the former Johnson farm property. These divisions will help make land use and development decisions. All zoning changes and zoning ordinance amendments must comply with the Comprehensive Plan.
Included in the new Plan are 13 guiding principles that the Town should follow while considering future land use.
The Town had planned to update the Comprehensive plan for several years, but North Carolina planning laws have changed and Jamestown must comply by July 1, 2022. The Town’s previous Comprehensive, or Land Development Plan, was adopted in 2007.
Interim Town Manager Dave Treme believes Alliance Code Enforcement has done such a good job that he requested, and received, approval of a budget amendment for $20,000 to extend the contract with ACE through the end of the fiscal year. Brandon Emory, of ACE, reported that 33 of the 63 code violations have been abated, or reduced, and several more are in the process. There have been 14 hearings with more scheduled.
Treme said he has received good feedback from residents on the code enforcement project, citing one instance where rather than tow a car that wouldn’t start, ACE employees jump-started it and moved it into the driveway. Another time they helped find a storage lot for a boat that the owner could not fit in the driveway.
Alliance’s original contract was for three months and two days per week.
During Emory’s presentation, the Council voiced concern about the state of Oakdale Mill and the mill village, especially after the recent fire at an occupied home. Emory has met with the property manager for the mill and several of the violations have been resolved.
Emory and his team ride through every street in Jamestown’s residential and extra-territorial jurisdiction areas looking for nuisance abatement and property maintenance code violations such as overgrown lots, junk vehicles, junk piles, minimum housing (abandoned, damaged, etc.).
In other business,
• Town Planner Anna Hawryluk announced the Town was the recipient of a $50,000 Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Initiative Grant. The Town must provide a $5,000 match. Planning should begin in January.
• The Council unanimously approved the addition of a Deputy Finance Officer who will report to and assist Finance Director Judy Gallman.
• The Council learned NCDOT would not close Oakdale Road for bypass construction as previously announced, but will construct an on-site detour.
• Set Nov. 16 for a public hearing on the annexation of what is known as the Johnson property along Guilford College and Mackay roads. D.R. Horton, Inc., the new owner, filed an annexation petition with the Town Sept. 2 but no development plans have been submitted at this time.
Following the regular open session, the Council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken when Council resumed the open session.
The video of the Oct. 19 Town Council meeting is available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
