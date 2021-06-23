The Jamestown Town Council had a variety of items on the agenda for its June 15 meeting, in-person for the second month in a row.
The Council heard a report from Seth Heath, general manager of GFL Environmental, the company responsible for recycling in Jamestown. There had been several issues regarding missed pickups and Heath said his company was working to correct those problems. With the volume of recycling, GFL is temporarily using two trucks to cover the routes.
He said drivers take photos of homes that did not put the carts out on time and pass these photos on to Town staff.
"It's taking a lot longer to service the town than we think it should," Heath said.
Routes are slowed down when drivers have to get out of the truck and turn the carts around – handles should face away from the street – for the automated arm to pick up the cart or to remove some of the recyclables in overfilled carts, then put those items back into the cart for a second emptying.
He understood the Town's concerns and said, "You're not asking for anything outside the norm."
Citizen Advisory Boards
Steve Monroe was recognized for his service as an Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction Planning Board member for six years. Monroe resigned because he moved out of the ETJ limits.
New members were appointed to the following citizen advisory boards: Planning Board, Robert Coon (moving from ETJ alternate to full-time) and Donald Dale (full-time), with Peggy Levi as alternate. Parks and Recreation Committee: Charles Clapp Jr. and Amy Reese will move from alternate to full-time members, Denise Bowie (full-time), and Phyllis Bridges as alternate.
In other business, the Council:
• unanimously approved adoption of a Strategic Plan, first presented at the May Council meeting by Interim Town Manager Dave Treme;
• extended Treme's contract through Dec. 31, 2021, as a town manager is sought. Treme will work a minimum of 26.5 hours per week;
• approved application for a matching grant program that encourages municipalities to develop bicycle and pedestrian plans;
• welcomed Derek Carson as the new fire chief of Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department;
• noted the return of Music in the Park June 18 and July 2.
• noted that Town Hall and offices will reopen to the public in July;
• learned the Town will participate in Direct, a new North Carolina League of Municipalies racial equity program. This part of the new Strategic Plan; and
• learned of a workshop July 15 to consider updating the Town's current values and mission and vision statements, again part of the Strategic Plan.
Following its regular session, the Council went into closed session for approximately one hour to discuss attorney client privilege related to Lori Herron (2216 Guilford College Road) vs. Town of Jamestown. No further business was conducted when the regular session resumed and the meeting adjourned at 8:39 p.m.
