The Jamestown Town Council agenda for Oct. 18 looks very similar to several in past months: two public hearings regarding annexation and rezoning for the property at 4718 Harvey Road for a housing development, and three public hearings regarding annexation, rezoning and a development agreement for the D.R. Horton property along Guilford College and Mackay roads.
The Council held a special meeting on Oct. 11 to discuss the Horton property but did not expect to render a decision. The meeting occurred after the Jamestown News deadline.
Under new business, Scott Coakley, parks superintendent, is expected to request support from the Council for the Accessibility for Parks grant application.
Public Services Director Paul Blanchard will ask to set a public hearing date for amendments to the solid waste ordinance. The town is in the process of transitioning to carts for solid waste.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson will ask the Council to approve a long-term lease agreement with Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department for the property located at 6007 West Gate City Blvd.
With new development in the Guilford College Road/West Gate City Boulevard area, the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department conducted a study for their service district in 2021. The study identified the need for a potential future station along the West Gate City Boulevard corridor. PSFD Chief Derek Carson worked with NCDOT to discuss the possibility of acquiring the 3.44-acre vacant parcel on West Gate City Boulevard. NCDOT is allowed to donate land for public uses to municipalities. PSFD would lease the property from the Town and maintain it. Should the property no longer be used by the fire department, it would revert back to NCDOT. The property is on the corner of Scotland Road, across the street from Guilford Memorial Park.
If a new station is constructed, it would not replace the Jamestown Station #46.
Ross Sanderlin, golf course manager will give the Jamestown Park and Golf Course quarterly report. Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent, will give the maintenance quarterly report for the course.
Several proclamations are on the agenda: National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Fire Prevention Month in October, Friends of the Library Week Oct. 16-22 and Veterans Day in November.
The Jamestown Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
