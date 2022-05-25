There were many items on the Jamestown Town Council’s agenda for May 17, but none of them took up much of the Council’s time. A total of 12 items were included in the consent agenda, which is approved as one item, not 12 separate ones.
For information on the recommended budget, see Recommended budget is 39 percent higher.
The criteria for how American Rescue Plan funds can be used is always changing. However Jamestown has learned from the U.S. Treasury, UNC School of Government and the Local Government Commission that the $1,429,995 the Town will receive also can be used for general government services. This includes administration, planning services, public services such as streets and sanitation, fire and police protection, recreation services, etc.
One-half of the amount has already been received, with the remainder due in July or August, requiring an amendment to the multi-year ARP Grant Capital Project Ordinance. The Council unanimously approved the Finance Department’s request to amend the budget from “allowable expenditures” to salary and benefit expenditures by department for the town’s general services. Finance Director Judy Gallman said this is the standard allowance and would free up funds to then be allocated for specific projects to be determined.
It’s hard to find available governmental audit firms these days, but Gallman has managed to retain the services of the current auditor. The Town Council unanimously awarded a contract to past auditor Dixon, Hughes, Goodman LLP in the amount of $35,000 for a financial audit of fiscal year 2021-22 for the town. This figure is slightly higher than previous years.
The Town has been working over the past year on an updated marketing strategy, which will include an updated video showcasing the many great things about Jamestown. Video shooting concluded in late April and the final product will be presented to the Council at the June 23 meeting. Those who helped with the video include Mary Faye Bodenheimer, the Culler Family, the Gomez family, the Rayborn family and members of Jamestown’s Station 46 of Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Planning Committee is conducting a survey. The survey will be extended through June 10 to allow the staff and the consultant to do an in-person survey at the June 3 “Music in the Park” event. The previous event was canceled due to weather. Anyone can participate online now, however. The survey may be found at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6833873/Jamestown-Open-House.
Planning Director Paul Blanchard was recognized for his part in the engineering of the East Fork Pedestrian Bridge and Sidewalk project. The Town received an honorable mention in the rural category (populations of less than 10,000) at the 2022 N.C. Department of Transportation Mobi Awards, which recognize the state’s best projects that combine several modes of transportation. Town Planner Anna Hawryluk also assisted in the project.
In committee reports by councilmembers, Martha Wolfe has learned that the Lydia/East Main Street sidewalk project completion date is now Aug. 31. Blanchard added that there is some reseeding, grading and curbing work to be done.
The East Fork Bridge project needs some repaving work.
Blanchard added that the Town is in discussions with NCDOT regarding the handicap ramp and crosswalk at the intersection of East Main Street and Guilford Road, in front of Black Powder Smokehouse. It may require a small easement from the restaurant of which the owners are aware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.