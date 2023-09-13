The Jamestown Town Council will hold a public hearing on Sept. 19 to consider amendments to Chapter 17 of the Land Development Ordinance. The Council discussed the changes at its August meeting but asked to delay the vote until Mayor Lynn Montgomery, who was absent, could comment.
This chapter relates to signage within the town. The purpose of the amendments is to make revisions to specific development standards and to provide consistency and clarity. Some changes were to minor grammatical errors while others removed duplications and moved several ordinances to a more proper location.
With election season in full swing, a proposed change to Chapter 17.6-2.7 Temporary Real Estate, Construction, Campaign, Philosophical or Yard Sale now reads, “In nonresidential or mixed use districts during ‘election season,’ snipe or yard signs, shall be permitted that contain no more than six square feet in area provided that such signs are erected no more than 30 days prior to the beginning of ‘one-stop’ early voting under G.S. § 163-227.2 and removed no later than seven days following the applicable primary or election.”
In addition, some Jamestown residents have complained about digital signs around town. A change to Chapter 17.7-2A Digital Signage is included in the LDO amendments.
Digital signs were previously allowed anywhere in the town, but now are restricted to Civic, Commercial and Bypass zoning districts. They are no longer allowed in residential areas. Additionally, the displayed message must show for 10 seconds, not the previous 5, to allow motorists time to read.
Current digital signs do not have to meet the new restrictions due to being grandfathered under the old ordinance. However, if the signs need to be replaced, the new rules will be applied. If not, owners will be fined for non-compliance.
The proposed amendments limit where other types of signage are allowed. Flags displayed on a permanent flagpole are allowed. Menu or sandwich boards are allowed. Only one temporary sandwich board is allowed per establishment and only on paved surfaces.
Windblown signage like streamers, spinners, balloons and inflatables are prohibited. Pennant-style or feather flags are prohibited.
Several categories of signage are allowed without a permit. Some of these include temporary real estate, campaign, events, directional or warning signs, permanent historical or memorial signage, etc. All must be on private property and outside of the public street right-of-way.
The final amendment had to do with pet waste, rather than signage. The new wording states “Dogs at large prohibited. It shall be unlawful for the owner of any dog to allow the animal to be outside an enclosure or otherwise confined and not on a leash in the Town of Jamestown. This restriction does not apply within the boundaries of a legal dog park.”
The full list of LDO amendments can be found in the Aug. 22 Town Council packet at www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules. The YouTube video is available at www.youtube.com/@TownofJamestownNC/streams.
The Sept. 19 Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. It also will be available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Click on “live.”
