Will April 19 be the day the Jamestown Town Council actually holds public hearings relating to the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads? The answer is unknown.
What is known, however, is that this will be the sixth time the public hearing on annexation is on the agenda after it was opened Nov. 21 of last year. It has been continued each month since without resolution. A rezoning request for the property also has been continued several months.
The delay has been caused by continued work on a development agreement for the property now owned by D.R. Horton, which requested the agreement. The company is working on the plan with the town staff, town attorney and land use attorney Tom Terrell. An incomplete draft was available in the January Council packet.
It is not known at this time if these meetings will be continued or the issues resolved.
There will be a new public hearing that evening regarding an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance clarifying the definition of “Planning Director” in Article III “Definitions.” The revised language notes the town manager or designee may act in the place of planning director.
Under new business, Finance Director Judy Gallman will present the preliminary budget and capital improvement program for fiscal year 2022-23.
Gallman also will request the Council set a date for public input on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding the Town has received from the federal government as well as proposed capital improvement projects. On March 11 President Biden signed the act into law for use of the funds. Some of the uses include “broadband infrastructure, services and programs to contain and mitigate the spread of Covid-19, capital investments in public facilities, and investments in housing and neighborhoods.” The Town will receive $1,310,000 in rescue funds.
Parks Superintendent Scott Coakley and Town Planner Anna Hawryluk will present the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant application.
Following the regular session, the Council will meet in closed session to discuss matters related to attorney client privilege regarding 301 Lee Street and 2216 Guilford College Road.
The Council will meet April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The meeting may also be viewed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.