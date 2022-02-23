On Feb. 15, the Jamestown Town Council continued the public hearings for the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads for at least another month until its March 15 meeting. The property is owned by the D.R. Horton company and is locally known as the Johnson Farm.
The delay is caused by continued work on a development agreement for the property. D.R. Horton requested the agreement and is working with the town staff, town attorney and Tom Terrell, land use attorney, on the plan. An incomplete draft was available in the January Council packet. The three continued public hearings were for a request for annexation, a request for rezoning and the development agreement. The annexation public hearing began Nov. 21 of last year and has been continued each month since without resolution.
Even though the public hearings were continued for another month, the public was given the opportunity to speak as they were at previous meetings. No one spoke either in favor or against the three hearing items.
The majority of the Council meeting was taken up with discussion about updates to the Land Development Ordinance. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Council voted to return the updates to the Planning Board for review as they had some reservations about the updates.
The Board unanimously approved the updates four months ago. After meeting the evening prior to the Council meeting, the Board submitted some changes to the Council. (See related story, "Planning Board approves LDO changes")
The amendments were necessary to comply with Chapter 160D of the N.C. General Statutes, a new land use law adopted in 2020 that consolidates city and county statutes for development regulations into a single, unified chapter. While the new law does not make major policy changes or shifts of authority granted to local governments, it does provide many clarifying amendments and reforms that will need to be incorporated into local development regulations.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn questioned whether the Town should use the specific language found in the International Property Maintenance Code. The Code provides minimum requirements for the maintenance of existing buildings through model code regulations that contain clear and specific property maintenance and property improvement provisions.
“That’s why I wanted this to go back to the Planning Board to make certain we have the right wording,” Straughn said.
Councilmember Martha Stafford Wolfe stated the Town has the authority to write its own ordinances modeled after the codes, but that the wording did not have to be exact and the Town does not have to adopt the IPMC word for word.
“We’re trying to put the wording so the average citizen understands,” said Brandon Emory, of Alliance Code Enforcement. His company assisted the Town in the wording of amendments.
“This goes back to the planning we’ve been discussing for some time,” Wolfe said. “We wanted some ordinances for the commercial district. We didn’t have anything that could legally [require] people to keep their property up.
“The same thing about minimum housing.”
When the amendments to the Land Development Ordinance were put to a vote, it was not unanimous. Straughn voted against acceptance, while the other three councilmembers voted approval.
Matthew Johnson, in his first Town Council meeting since being appointed Town Manager in January, reported three new benches have been installed in several locations around town. He added that the cart barn at the golf course has a new roof.
Johnson mentioned the pedestrian bridge on East Fork Road has been nominated for a Mobi Award and that voting may be done daily through Feb. 25 by using the link on the Town’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=town%20of%20jamestown%2C%20nc. (See story “Pedestrian Bridge nominated for award” in the Feb. 16 Jamestown News.)
He also noted that the Town has been awarded its 14th Tree City Award.
Finally, Johnson recognized Interim Town Manager Dave Treme for his service for the past year. Treme’s first day on the job was Jan. 11, 2021.
Treme will still be available to assist Johnson if the need arises.
The meeting may be viewed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
