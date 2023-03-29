For almost two decades, Jim Lutzweiler maintained a steady correspondence with Jimmy Carter. The result is a notebook filled with 73 messages and memos from the former president.
“Typically, I would send him a letter and he would hand write a note on it and send it back,” Lutzweiler said. “But a few were on his stationary.”
The correspondence was not that of men with totally matching ideals, Lutzweiler explained, but rather that of two men discussing their viewpoints.
The first correspondence in October 2000 was the result of Carter’s dissatisfaction with the Southern Baptist Convention and his intention to leave because of its treatment of women — not allowing them to be pastors.
“I wrote an essay called A Fond Farewell and Call to Jimmy Carter,” Lutzweiler said. “I wrote it in general, but had in the back of my mind to send it to President Carter. I included a cover letter addressed ‘Dear Brother Carter’ and the first four words of the letter were ‘I like Jimmy Carter.’”
Lutzweiler noted three reasons why he liked Carter: his first name, which matched his own; he greeted the world with a smile; and he liked Southern gospel music.
“My problem was some of the people he quoted, namely Paul Tillich, a Harvard theologian,” Lutzweiler said. “He was a heretic and a serial adulterer who did not believe in the God that Christians believe in. I knew Carter did not realize all this about the man. In my essay, I said that with Carter’s constant use of Tillich’s quotations maybe he should leave SBC.
“I was not mean spirited, just writing to inform him. I sent the essay in an envelope with the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary return address.”
Lutzweiler was an archivist for the seminary at the time.
“I think the reason President Carter responded to me was because the correspondence was theological and not political.”
Between 1979-1989 there was controversy between two sides of Baptists — the conservatives and moderate/liberals. Because Carter replied to Lutzweiler, he wrote back to Carter with a request.
Carter had written a book of poetry Always a Reckoning. Knowing there was conflict between Carter and Paige Patterson, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Paul Presser, a Texas appeals judge —both leaders of conservative Baptist groups — Lutzweiler offered to pay for three books if Carter would sign and mail them to the men, as well as to Randall Lolley, a moderate.
“I told him I realized he could not do that for everyone, but if he chose not to I would buy the books at the store and forge his autograph,” Lutzweiler said with a smile. “I got a nice reply with four autographed copies of the book and no bill. I wrote to thank him.”
Lutzweiler later sent Carter a story about Bob Maddox, Carter’s speechwriter, whom Lutzweiler had met and interviewed. He also sent Carter a poem he wrote called A Toast to God.
“He sent me a note that my poem was remarkable and allowed me to use his quote,” Lutzweiler said. “We would occasionally share poems and book titles.”
When Carter was first diagnosed with cancer, Lutzweiler recorded 41 older hymns and songs on a CD and sent the recording to Carter.
“I wanted him to survive, just as those songs had survived,” Lutzweiler said. “Carter invited me to sing at his church in Georgia, which I was able to do.”
Lutzweiler has meet Carter in person on two occasions. After attending Sunday school at Carter’s church, he and his wife Shelly had lunch with the former president and his wife Rosalynn and engaged in a variety of topics. On another occasion they had tea with Carter and his wife at their home.
Lutzweiler is in the process of writing a book about his correspondence with President Jimmy Carter called Jimmy C and Me, Jimmy L. He has taken all the correspondence with Carter from the time it started to the last one he received in July of 2019, adding his own commentary throughout the book. He plans to mail the manuscript to Carter to get permission from him or his estate to publish it.
“There is an added flavor to all the correspondence with Carter of contact with the president,” Lutzweiler said. “The paradigm is that people with differences can converse kindly. It was our disagreements, which we treated with respect, that brought about our exchanges in the first place, but we also had some strong agreements. I would like to think the agreements overshadowed any disagreements. It was our agreements that kept the correspondence going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.