Marlane Conway learned about the possibility of being Ragsdale High School’s representative to the Jamestown Town Council from a very reliable source.
“Coach Lynn,” Conway said, referring to Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery, who Conway met through the GO FAR running program. It impressed her that the mayor thought she would be good for the position. She also talked to Mark Scott, Ragsdale’s previous representative.
November’s Council meeting was the first one Conway had ever attended – except as a Girl Scout – but she found it very interesting.
“It was like a different experience,” she said. “I liked hearing the concerns and opinions as they came up. People spoke their mind.
“I knew everyone on the Council and everyone was very friendly to me.”
Conway hopes to learn more about the rezoning and annexation issue for the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads.
As the representative from Ragsdale, the senior reports on activities at the school.
“It’s an opportunity to let the Town Council know what’s going on at Ragsdale,” she said.
Conway is glad the “Lydia” sidewalk along East Main Street is almost finished.
“My brother and I used to ride our bikes on Main Street and it was really dangerous.”
One thing she would like to see done to improve Jamestown is fixing up the two empty buildings on Main Street where Oakdale Road intersects. A diner serving breakfast would be her suggestion.
This is not Conway’s only job in Jamestown. Her family is friends with the Murphys who started Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery and Conway helped out when the bakery opened. She now works at Black Powder Smokehouse, lifeguards at the Cedarwood Pool in the summer and helps with childcare at Westover Church in Greensboro. She is also the Campus Life Leader at Jamestown Middle School and on her church Leadership team.
Conway has been active in Girl Scouts for a long time, achieving the Bronze and Silver awards.
“I hope to do Gold this summer,” she said, after the pandemic interrupted her plans last year.
While at Ragsdale, she has participated in swimming, lacrosse and indoor track and is a member of Key Club, National Honor Society and the Coloring Club, a stress-relieving hour of coloring.
When not involved in all of the above activities, Conway has one hobby – shopping, specifically thrifting, or shopping at thrift shores, garage sales, etc.
Conway has attended honors classes since the ninth grade and is in the AP Studies program at Ragsdale. She has taken dual-enrollment courses, which are college classes that allow students to earn college credit. Her favorite courses are science-related.
Although she will graduate in the spring, Conway has not settled on a college yet, but has applied to UNC Wilmington, UNC Charlotte and East Carolina, all of which have good nursing programs, a career she would like to pursue.
Then again, it might be criminal justice or forensics.
“I’m just going to go in my first year undecided and take some classes to see. I honestly have no idea right now.”
The Conway family consists of her parents Karen and Guy and two younger brothers, Reid and Daniel. The entire family has participated in several Jamestown Litter Sweep cleanup projects.
