Several months ago, the Town of Jamestown hired National Golf Foundation Consulting, Inc., to evaluate Jamestown Park Golf Course to see what improvements could be made to the nearly 50-year-old course. The group visited the course several times in 2022.
The result is the new 85-page Golf Course Strategic Plan.
“The strategic plan is something we’ve talked about for a little over a year,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “The course has always had a lot of interesting conversations about it, whether it makes money or doesn’t make money or costs money to maintain.
“Those who enjoy golfing say we should spend a lot of money on the golf course. Those who do not say maybe we shouldn’t do that.”
The golf course revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $1.14 million, but expenses of $1.5 million put the course in the red. Since this is a municipal course, the Town of Jamestown put in over $350,000 the past five years to help with expenses.
While NGF repeatedly stated in their report that municipal golf courses typically are not profitable, the company specifically looked at how to reduce costs and make the course more profitable, according to Johnson.
According to the report, the golf course and clubhouse are “in mostly good condition” but the “current physical condition and operating service profile of the facility are not consistent with success and improvement in both areas is needed.” New capital investment and possible changes in key operational, maintenance and concession staff is suggested.
Suggestions also include on-course improvements and possible clubhouse enhancement to “open up a new level of quality the Town can promote and is consistent with success in public golf. Other changes in operation to enhance customer service, improve technology and marketing will lead to an improved customer experience … and enhanced revenue.”
On the course, all bunkers need repair as well as many of the damaged cart paths. Even though new irrigation was installed in 2009, it is always in need of repair, including several areas of inadequate drainage. NGF believes the system can be upgraded or repaired to last much longer.
“The NGF found a golf course facility being operated as a public accommodation rather than a golf course business. As a result, the quality of maintenance, customer service and marketing/promotion of the facility all need considerable improvement.”
“In summary, it is clear the Town’s golf course can be more than what it is at present, but the Town will have to commit to a more ‘business-like’ approach to the operation, rather than the public park approach that appears to be in place at present.”
NGF’s timeline for completion of the basic needed capital projects is over the next five years, at a cost of approximately $1 million. After the five years, consideration should turn to clubhouse improvement and/or expansion. A high estimate of the total cost to upgrade the course and clubhouse is over $2 million.
Additionally, the food and beverage concession needs consideration, possibly returning to a private concessionaire, rather than a Town employee. The report pointed out several times the size of the kitchen is too small. It was not expanded in the 2016 renovation.
An increased focus on new player development and beginner programs for juniors and young adults is important.
Even with the improvements mentioned, along with other suggestions, the “results of the economic projections show that Jamestown Park Golf Course can improve net income with the changes proposed, but still not to a level of full profitability.” The course will “see total operating loses after basic on-site expenses start to come down closer to $100,000 to $125,000 per year, much improved from the $400,000 loss on operations observed in 2022.”
On the positive site, the “NGF team found a dedicated staff of professionals working to present an outstanding golf course to the public, but also facing economic challenges that limit their ability to succeed.”
Jamestown Park opened in 1974 with opening ceremonies held for the golf course in November 1975.
Since opening, the course has never had a full renovation. It was discussed in 2010 and plans were drawn up, but surveys indicated a lack of support for total renovation. The Town Council voted in August of that year to only replace the irrigation on the course. The irrigation work began in January of the following year.
Town staff will do some revision to the plan shown to the Parks & Recreation committee before presenting it to the Town Council.
A copy of NGF’s report can be found within the March 6 Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee agenda under Meetings at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government.
