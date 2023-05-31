“There is a lot of stigma around video games, but esports shows the positive impact they can have,” Tu Nguyen, coach of the esports program at Guilford Technical Community College, said in an early interview about the administration’s decision to add it to the school’s athletic program.
“Esports athletes develop skills focused on teamwork, personal development, interpersonal communications and problem solving under strenuous conditions, skills highly sought-after in today’s job market.”
Short for electronic sports, esports is a form of competition using video games. Debated by some as to the validity of esports as a true sporting competition, since the late 2000s it has been featured alongside traditional sports beginning in Asia, then spreading to Europe and the Americas.
Seeing educational value in esports, administrators at GTCC decided to add the program to the school’s athletic department in the fall of 2022. And Garrett Palmer, for one, could not be happier.
Palmer recently received a scholarship to Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn., where he will participate in its competitive esports program. He will enter Cumberland as a junior in the fall, but was recognized May 24 on the GTCC Jamestown campus at a special signing that included Spencer Claypool, Cumberland’s esports head coach.
“It is exciting to get recognition in this way,” Palmer said. “Coach Tu said I would inspire others.”
“I try to do all signings traditionally,” Claypool acknowledged. “Students get to have their special day and the recognition they deserve.”
Cumberland University began its esports program in the
fall of 2021. Since then, it has won six championships, one of which was a national. The team has increased from nine players to 45.
Before being offered a scholarship, Palmer participated in games with some of Cumberland’s current and future players.
“He excelled as we knew he would,” Claypool said. “I feel he will be a good fit for our program.”
Palmer will be one of several students to play on the “Rocket League” team.
“The university’s goal is to have three three-player teams for this particular game,” Palmer said. “Rocket League is my favorite esports game. It is like soccer, but you are playing as a car.”
Palmer did not plan to try out for the esports program at GTCC, but a friend talked him into doing it. He not only made the team, but served as its captain. As he began to take the game more seriously, Palmer increased his skill level in competition. Currently, out of approximately 80 million Rocket League players, he is in the top 5,000.
“Garrett has always been sports minded,” said his mother Sue. “He played travel soccer with the GUSA in Greensboro and played football one year at Northern Guilford High School. When Covid shut things down and he did not have sports to occupy his time he began to be more involved with video games.
“After graduating from high school he received a Longleaf Commitment Grant* to attend a two-year community college in North Carolina and wanted to take advantage of that by attending GTCC.”
While participating on the esports team at GTCC, Palmer also concentrated on taking core classes that would transfer to a four-year university. As he neared graduation from the community college, he began to think about what that transfer could be.
“I looked at ‘Stay Plugged In,’ a website that tells about different schools with esports programs,” Palmer said. “Then I met Coach Claypool at a tournament in Hickory. I liked his school’s academic program as well as the fact it had esports. When I visited the school it also had a nice architectural look about it and there is lots to do in Nashville.”
Palmer plans to major in information technology. He has no specific job in mind, but hopes to convert his education into a job at which he can support himself throughout the future.
GTCC President Anthony J. Clarke is more than pleased with Palmer’s success and the opportunities esports offers students.
“We started the program as a means to build leadership and teamwork,” he said at Palmer’s signing. “Now students can use it to continue their education.”
(*North Carolina received a total of $137.8 million in aid from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages. The Governor’s Office launched the Longleaf Commitment for 2021 North Carolina high school graduates in partnership with the N.C. Community College System and the State Education Assistance Authority. Students graduating from high school in 2021 from low-income and working-class families received enough financial aid to cover tuition and fees at any of the state’s 58 community colleges. The monies could be used toward an associate degree and/or credits to transfer to a four-year institution.
In 2021, the North Carolina General Assembly extended the Longleaf Commitment to students graduating from high school in 2022.)
