On Aug. 24, Heddie Dawkins wandered away from her family's home on Blockhouse Court at 1:30 a.m. in the morning. Eighty-one-year-old Dawkins has severe dementia. Since she was reported missing, crews have been searching for her with drones, boats, ATVs, and bloodhounds with no luck.
The search has included heavily wooded areas, deep creeks, greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center.
Agencies involved in the search for Dawkins include the High Point Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Guilford County EMS, High Point Fire Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol, which has used a helicopter to survey the area. Members of the community also have united to help in the search to bring her home.
Law enforcement and the community are continuing to conduct an active search.
Dawkins has mostly grey and black hair and was wearing a medium blue top and pants and dark blue sneakers when she apparently locked herself out of her home.
Police think she could be hurt. In another house's doorbell camera footage about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive she appeared to have blood on her face.
Police request that residents in the area near Blockhouse Court who have home security cameras check their footage. People also should thoroughly check their property, including fenced areas, storage buildings and vehicles in case Dawkins found her way into one.
Do not go by rumors of sighting, but if you see anything or have any information call 911 or 336-883-3224 so it can be checked and verified.
