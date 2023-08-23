Hundreds of people filled the amphitheater at Wrenn Miller Park on Aug. 1 for the town’s annual National Night Out. AM rOdeO provided music for listening and dancing and food trucks were on hand to satisfy evening hunger pangs.
Entertainment was not the only focus of the evening, however. Several organizations had set up tables offering information about their group’s activities, among which was the Jamestown Rotary Club. Rotarians used the opportunity to collect school supplies for Jamestown Elementary School.
“We have collected supplies for schools for several years,” said Jerry Brett, club president. “Members originally made donations on their own but for the past several years we have opened donations up to the community at the National Night Out. We select a spot that people pass to get to the seating area and the town is nice enough to let us have it.”
Many people came prepared to give school supplies and food items and others made monetary donations. Rotary members estimate they collected more than $1,000 worth of school supplies, canned food and cash.
“None of it would have been possible without the great participation of the Jamestown community,” Brett said. “National Night Out also provided us an opportunity to share our story with the citizens of Jamestown and let them know how much we try to support the local area. There are other Rotary clubs in High Point and Greensboro, so we try to focus mostly on Jamestown.”
The donations received at the recent event were taken to Jamestown Elementary School and presented to Principal Christa DiBonaventura.
“We are very grateful the Town of Jamestown allowed us to have a booth during National Night Out,” said Mike Greth, Rotary Club public image chair. “We have a great relationship with the town and they continue to support us in all that we do.”
The mission of the Jamestown Rotary Club is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Their mission can be seen throughout the year as they raise funds to enable the club to support others and also contribute service hours in the community. Several projects club members plan for the later part of 2023 include helping with the annual fall Litter Sweep on Sept. 23, working at the horseshow fundraiser at the Piedmont Saddle Club, highway 68 north of the airport, on Oct. 7, as well as overseeing the Jamestown Christmas Parade Dec. 3.
To learn more about the Jamestown Rotary Club, and how you can participate or support its activities, visit www.jamestownrotaryclub.com.
