Do you like to walk? Run? Are you a cyclist? If so, Jamestown may soon have a sweeter cup of tea for you.
The new Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee held its first meeting March 30. It is composed of runners, cyclists, regular citizens and representatives from GTCC and NCDOT. Toole Design, of Raleigh, also is working with the Town to refine the wants and needs. The purpose is to propose ways Jamestown can better serve residents.
Long known as a walking community, new sidewalks are in future plans. Cyclists could enjoy bike lanes throughout the town as well.
“This is your plan, not NCDOT’s,” said Alex Rotenberry, a planner with the NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division, “We’re very pleased to be funding it and other projects around the state.”
Jamestown has received $50,000 in funds for the project, with the Town paying 10 percent of that amount.
NCDOT engineers will be involved in the work of the committee.
Many committee members remarked how much they enjoyed the greenway for both walking and cycling.
There are many needs in the town, however. Cyclist Wid Painter would like to see more bicycle lock stands around town. Alison Greeson would like the sidewalks planned for Oakdale Road to be done and bike lanes added. Dan McDaniel would like to see a lower speed limit on Guilford Road and more safety features at crosswalks.
Mitchell Johnson, GTCC’s vice president of operations and facilities, said that residents of Millis and Main apartments walk through the GTCC campus to get to the East Main Street sidewalk that ends at Vickery Chapel Road. He said that sidewalk should connect to the area around the apartments and the Jamestown Parkway/Gate City Boulevard area.
The busiest areas needing attention are the East Fork/Guilford roads intersection, downtown business district and the greenway crossing on East Fork Road.
The new plan would update the 2010 Pedestrian Plan, this time adding an emphasis on bicycles.
“[Since that plan is already in place,] this plan is not like starting from scratch,” said Henry Cohen, of Toole Design.
Toole Design has looked at the needs of the town. There are 70 miles of streets in Jamestown but only 15 percent have sidewalks and less than one percent have sidewalks on both sides of the streets. There are 41 miles of streets, including those in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, under NCDOT jurisdiction. Those have speed limits of 35-45 mph. The remaining 29 miles are local streets with a 25 mph speed limit.
Slightly more than half, 56 percent, of residents live within a five-minute, or one-quarter mile walk of a sidewalk. For those needing public transit, 52 percent live within one mile of a stop, which equated to a 10-minute bike ride or 20-minute walk.
Citizen involvement is crucial to the success of the plan. To that end, the committee plans two open houses to discuss needs as well as a pop-up event in town. The first open house will be a drop-in session April 25. The time will be announced later. There will also be an online survey in the future.
From the 2010 Town of Jamestown Comprehensive Pedestrian Transportation Plan: Vision for Pedestrian Transportation in 2030
In the year 2030 the Town of Jamestown will have a pedestrian transportation system that is safe, welcoming and accessible. Greenway connectivity to neighboring Greensboro and High Point encourage walking for exercise and travel. Jamestown’s downtown is aesthetic and welcoming, with wide sidewalks, on-street parking, outdoor dining and beautiful tree-lined streetscapes. Major truck traffic uses alternative routes around Jamestown enhancing the Main Street walking environment. Trail and sidewalk circuits connect downtown shops and stores with parks, rivers, community centers, medical facilities, residential areas, the elementary, middle and high school, Guilford Technical Community College and the YMCA. All major and minor roadways and bridges have pedestrian and bicycle access making it easy to get around by walking or bicycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.