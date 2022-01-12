Several days with very cold temperatures kept golfers away in November, the latest figures available.
The total revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for the month was $64,030 and operating expenditures were $102,972. This indicates a net operating loss of $38,942. There was also an operating loss in November 2020 of $37,064.
The difference is due to an increase in number of employees, as well as more bad weather days (cold), leading to less play.
Additionally, there were fewer rounds played in November this year compared to the same month in 2020, 1,861 rounds played compared to to 2,221 rounds. Year-to-date, rounds played are down by 3,270.
The grill had a net loss of $2,912 for November 2021 compared to $1,769 last year. Year-to-date, the grill has a net loss of $5,576 compared to a net loss of $3,288 in 2020 year-to-date. Fewer rounds played translate to fewer food and beverages purchased.
Greens fees revenue this year were down approximately 9 percent in November but only down 1 percent for the fiscal year.
Golf shop inventory sales were down 20 percent in November and 7 percent for the fiscal year.
Overall, total golf course revenue was up less than 1 percent for the fiscal year.
November food and beverage sales were down approximately $1,000 compared to the previous year.
December figures from Jamestown Park operations will be presented at the Jan. 25 Town Council meeting.
