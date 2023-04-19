Reid Holmes knew his career wins as head coach of the Southwest Guilford High School baseball team was pushing 400 from reports that coaches had to give Brindon Christman, the school’s athletic director, at the end of the 2022 season. But it was not something he was thinking about as the 2023 season progressed.
“I had forgotten my record, and did not realize a win on March 14 would put me at 400,” Holmes said. “But my assistant coach John Gann had been tracking my wins because his father Sandy Gann (retired Northwest Guilford coach) had been the only Guilford County baseball coach to previously accomplish that record.”
It was not until after the 9-0 win against Western Guilford, Holmes’ high school alma mater, when his assistant coach and the athletic director congratulated him on the special win, that Holmes realized he had hit that mark.
“I have to give credit to all the good players and coaches I have worked along side of over the years,” Holmes said. “I am just the common denominator.”
Although Holmes was the second Guilford County coach to reach the 400-win milestone, approximately a week later Donnie Maness, head baseball coach at Ragsdale achieved the same feat. Looking at the backstory of the two coaches might very well produce feelings of déjà vu.
Holmes graduated from Western Guilford in 1988 where he played basketball and baseball, and from the University of North Carolina – Charlotte in 1992.
Holmes did not play in college, but his dad, Jim, played at Elon College. Jim also officiated high school football and basketball and at two State Championship games. Unfortunately he passed away on March 14, 2022, exactly one year before Holmes’ big win.
His older brother played baseball in high school and his younger brother played in high school and at Wake Forest University before being drafted to a minor league baseball team. He is now scouting director for the San Francisco Giants.
“I think coming from a sports family led to my love of sports,” Holmes said.
Following college, Holmes was not certified to teach, but began working as head jayvee basketball coach and assistant baseball coach at Western while he worked on his teaching certificate.
In 1996 he was hired at Southwest Guilford as a 9th grade English teacher. His mother taught at Florence Elementary and Holmes found himself teaching students in high school that she had taught in elementary.
He was also hired as assistant baseball coach and jayvee basketball coach at Southwest. On the first workday, the head football coach asked him to help coach football and he worked with all three sports for three years. In 2000, he became head baseball coach and had to give up basketball because the seasons overlapped. But he continued to coach football for two more seasons.
“Teaching that first year and coaching three sports was hard, but also good,” Holmes said.
In addition to his other responsibilities, Holmes has also assisted the athletic director who joined the school the same year Holmes became head baseball coach.
“I had no dream of becoming the head baseball coach when I started teaching, but my allegiance shifted to baseball after I did,” Holmes said.
“The first season I worked with the baseball team as assistant coach, we won the 2A State Championship. I think that spoiled me because we have not done that since. But we have gotten to Regional finals.”
Each year Holmes has the team set four or five goals and winning a State Championship is one of them.
“We cannot set our goals any lower, but I let the team know that if we do not get State, it does not mean our season was not a success. Looking ahead, we just try to be the best team we can be.”
Before the March 24 home game against Northern Guilford, the school held a celebratory ceremony for Holmes.
“I was told that Fox8 was going to interview me,” Holmes said. “We played a doubleheader that night and after the jayvee game I was preparing the field for the varsity game and saw a lot of family members and former players trickling into the stadium. I asked one of the players why he was there and he said, ‘For you.’ I knew something was up, but all John told me was that there was going to be a surprise.”
As former players joined Holmes on the field, Christman presented him with a framed green jersey sporting a large 400.
“I was humbled by it,” Holmes said. “I want to thank my athletic director, for his support and friendship, all the assistant coaches I have had who have been a big part of all the wins, the great school administrators and the parents who have supported the baseball program. Most of all, I thank my wife Kristy. No coach can do what he or she does without the support of their spouse.
“The game has never been about me, but about the players,” Holmes added. My players have had as much impact on me as I have on them.
“I take being a role model seriously. As coaches we want to develop students who will become better people – better men, husbands and fathers. Athletics can teach so many lessons besides winning.”
Holmes is proud of all his wins, but mostly he is proud of the relationships he has made with the players through the years.
“It is when you get invited to their weddings and receive Christmas cards from them that you realize the impact you have made.”
(A story about Donnie Maness’ 400th career win was in the April 12 Jamestown News.)
