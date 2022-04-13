Friendships can begin in a number of ways, often from shared interests. That is what brought Ned McMillan and Toby and Brenda Johnson together.
After participating as a clown at the Coon Dog Day street festival in Saluda, N.C. in 1998, Ned McMillan was hooked on clowning. A teacher at Morehead Elementary School at the time, McMillan thought it would be fun to teach children to clown. With the principal’s permission, he began a clown club for fifth graders and Flaco and Ze Clownettes made their debut.
He carried the clown club concept to Lincoln Elementary School and then to Florence Elementary when he began teaching there in 2004. He made up routines based on skits by well-known comedians and ideas gleaned from students participating in the club.
The club gained a new height of professionalism early in its beginning, however, when McMillan began buying costumes and supplies from Brenda’s Costume & Novelty Shop in Greensboro. Brenda and her husband, Toby “Twist” Johnson, a professional clown, started to provide clown training for the Clownettes teaching them the fine art of pantomime, juggling, magic and balloon sculpting as well as how to apply clown make-up. Johnson also taught the group some new skits and performed some acts with them.
The trio of McMillan, Johnson and Johnson began a friendship that continues today. When the Johnsons retired from their business endeavors to begin a full-time ministry as pastor and youth leader of Word Seekers International Church, McMillan brought his clownettes to entertain the young people there. McMillan also volunteered as a tutor for some of the kids, many who spoke little or no English. The church has had refugees from as many as 11 nations at once, including people from Nepal, Vietnam, Thailand, Uganda, the Congo and Burma, as well as the Montagnards.
Toby likes to say he speaks every language of those represented in his church.
“It’s called love,” he said.
Flaco and Ze Clownettes, which now include students from multiple grades, spread their own brand of love with the children at Word Seekers International when they come to the church yearly to perform.
“Our children look forward to having them,” Toby said. “They are warriors of laughter.”
The Johnsons no longer play a major part in teaching performance skills to the clownettes, but when they come to Word Seekers International, Toby slips back into his role as an entertainer just a bit to take part in the program.
“That is not something the kids at church usually see me do and they get a big kick out of it,” he said.
“Ned has put his heart and soul into this ministry (with the clownettes),” Brenda noted. “It is not all about religion, but about relationships. “
The clownettes always encourage members of the audience to get involved with the performance. For the Johnsons it was sweet to see two shy children from their church participate during a recent show.
“The clown ministry is teaching kids to give of themselves,” Toby said.
“It encourages them to open up to the community in way they could not do otherwise,” Brenda added. “It teaches them an attitude of servanthood.”
Before each performance at Word Seekers International Church, McMillan has Toby attend a practice session of the clownettes. It gives Toby an opportunity to discuss his past and talk about the refugees that make up his church.
Flaco and Ze Clownettes not only perform at Word Seekers International, they have also gone to a children’s home, senior living facilities, YMCAs, ACES programs, elementary schools, churches and community festivals. The group takes summer mission trips to White Lake where they perform at churches and retirement homes.
“Flaco and Ze Clownettes spread joy throughout the community,” Toby said. “That is so needed in the world we live in.”
Any parent of a student at Florence and Millis Road elementary schools who is interested in their child joining Flaco and Ze Clownettes next school year may contact Ned McMillan at flacotheclown@gmail.com.
Members of the 2022 Flaco and Ze Clownettes
Clownettes: MacKenzie Bennet (Buncho Bananas); Kaidan Gilchrist (Justa Clown); Julianna Gliford (Miss Buttons); Sadie Henning (Jingles); Abby Jones (Snowy Owl); Brayden Kame (Mr. Rocko); Jaxon McGee (Giggles); Regan Meinecke (Cutie); Summer Merritt (Jo Jo); Kennedi Opata (Active Rainbow); Lea Petrovic (Happy Flower); Cassie Walker (Crazy Sparkles); and Haley Walker (Skippy Sparkles)
Roadies: Anja Petrovic (Jewlz); Wyatt Roof (Nugget); and Lejla Suvalic (Rosie)
Coaches: Lundee Amos (LuLu Pickels); Haven Caroline (Sequin); Skyler Light (Sky, a professional clown from Colfax); and Ned McMillan (Flaco)
