Ah, springtime has arrived and for many people thoughts turn to the great outdoors. For some that includes extra excursions to a golf course. For the past 46 years, the Jamestown Civitans Club has combined spring, golf and fundraising as a way to benefit those in need in the community.
Several years ago, club members honored the memory of the late Marylene F. Griffin by naming their annual tournament in her memory. An avid golfer herself, Mrs. Griffin participated in this contest for many years.
This year, the annual golf tournament is scheduled for May 14 at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 East Fork Road, and the Civitans are taking the distribution of proceeds from it one step farther. After conferring with the head of D.H. Griffin Companies, the title sponsor of the tournament, they agreed to split the money earned between local charities — including such organizations as schools, Family Services of the Piedmont and the YMCA — and the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Everyone either has a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s or knows someone who does,” said Wray Hodgin, treasurer of the Jamestown Civitans. “We have seen other clubs who have affiliated with a non-profit organization and our group decided to support the Alzheimer’s Association.”
Brittany Holloman, a representative of the Western Carolina Chapter, met with members of the Civitans to discuss their desire to sponsor this organization and the group confirmed its desire to adopt the Alzheimer’s Association as a recipient of its funds. Someone from the association is expected to be at the tournament to provide information about it.
The format for the tournament will continue with sponsorships in a variety of levels including platinum, gold, silver, bronze, beverage carts, signage and longest drive.
“We sponsor everything we can except the bathrooms,” Hodgin said with a laugh.
“Sponsorships are a good way to increase the pot,” Jay McQuillan, past president, said.
Hodgin is sponsoring a hole in honor of his friend Pete Thompson. Club members all work toward getting various sponsors and players.
The tournament is a four-person Captain’s Choice with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. It is limited to the first 100 golfers.
“If you do not have a team, we will try to put you on one,” Hodgin said.
The cost to play is $150 but charitable donations beyond that will be gratefully accepted. Participation includes greens fee, cart rental, practice balls to use before play begins, Chick-fil-A breakfast and lunch, complimentary beverage cart offerings and one ball-drop ticket. Additional tickets may be purchased for $10 each.
D.H. Griffin provides a lift, which is used to drop numbered balls onto the practice green. Tickets with numbers matching ones closet to the spike are winners.
There is a cash prize of $10,000 for the first hole-in-one on holes 8 and 17. Other prizes, for the longest drive and closest to the pin on selected holes are possible. Team prizes are divided among the team’s members.
For further information, contact Keith Volz, president, at 336-210-9714 or email Volz27282@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.