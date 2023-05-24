Get out your swimsuits, flip-flops, sunscreen and towels. It’s almost time for the High Point City Lake Pool to re-open after three years.
Now called the Aquatic Center, the pool has been totally redesigned for its Memorial Day weekend grand opening beginning at 10 a.m. May 27.
The new features appear designed more for children or those with physical disabilities and include a splash pad, lazy river, zero-depth entry with play features, three slides, a vortex and accessible locker rooms. The section near the old gym has an east-west 50-meter competition pool. A new concession area completes the changes.
A vortex pool is an attraction equipped with a method of transporting water in the basin for the purpose of propelling patrons at speeds dictated by the velocity of the moving stream.
The area that was originally a pavilion, then later a gym, has been remodeled into a Meeting and Event Center with offices. It opened in January of this year. It is available for corporate retreats, business meetings, baby or bridal showers, awards ceremonies, rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, banquets, parties and more. The center may be rented in person or by phone at 336-883-6045.
A new parking lot on the side opposite the pool on what was the lawn added 75 spaces.
The original pool opened in 1935.
“The age of the pool and deferred maintenance necessitated the renovations,” Lee Tillery, High Point Parks and Recreation director, said in 2021. “The pool liner and maintenance system are old.”
All that remains of the original pool is the stone shower at the southern end near West Main Street.
The pool closed the summer of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, then stayed closed the next two years for construction. Originally scheduled to re-open in 2022, the delay was caused by construction and supply chain problems.
The City of High Point approved a $9.5 million bond referendum for the renovations in November 2019. The final figure was nearly $20 million.
The park is located in High Point but actually has a Jamestown address on West Main Street. The city purchased land along both sides of West Fork Road – presumably Penny Road – and what is now East Fork Road in the 1920s to create a city water supply reservoir. It was the first major city park in the state. The pool was the largest in the Southeast. The park offered the opportunity for work for the unemployed during the Depression.
The Civil Works Administration (CWA), and later the Works Progress Administration (WPA), were part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal plan to provide work to idle laborers. More than $300,000 federal funds were given to construct the park and it was completed by CWA workers.
