It looks like it will be next year before Jamestown residents can join those from High Point in a swim at the High Point City Lake pool. The City of High Point is targeting mid-October for the completion of the City Lake Park renovation project, which began in spring 2021.
The most obvious design change of the $19.8 million project is a redesign of the pool and converting the gymnasium into a community center with assembly rooms and offices. The end of the pool closest to West Main Street will now be a lazy river course rather than shallow swimming. It is now ground level, creating a “zero-barrier entrance lifestyle pool”. The existing slides at the pool will also be renovated.
The section near the old gym will still have the east-west 50-meter competition pool with the addition of a splash pad outside the building where there are currently swimming lanes.
The original stone shower will remain.
Still to be constructed is a Traxx Duel Racer water slide.
“The age of the pool and deferred maintenance necessitated the renovations,” said Lee Tillery, High Point Parks and Recreation director, last year. “The pool liner and maintenance system are old.”
Other aspects of the overall park project are replacement of the pontoon boat, which is used for tours of the lake and replacement of the playground.
Nearing completion is a pedestrian bridge beside Penny Road across the Arnold Koonce City Lake. It will connect the park with the Piedmont Environmental Center and both the High Point and Bicentennial greenways. A trail from the bridge to the park must be constructed before the bridge can open. September is the target date.
The original completion date was Memorial Day of this year. This marks the third summer the pool has been closed, the first two years as a result of Covid-19.
The park is located in High Point but actually has a Jamestown address on West Main Street. The city purchased land along both sides of West Fork Road, presumably Penny Road, and what is now East Fork Road, in the 1920s to create a city water supply reservoir. The park was constructed in 1934-35, the first major city park in the state. The pool was the largest in the Southeast. The park offered the opportunity for work for the unemployed during the Depression.
The Civil Works Administration (CWA), and later the Works Progress Administration (WPA), were part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal plan to provide work to idle laborers. More than $300,000 federal funds were given to construct the park and it was completed by CWA workers.
Other park amenities, like shelters, fishing, marina and playground with rides remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.