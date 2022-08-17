To many, it appears the High Point City Lake is in Jamestown. It’s not, but part of it could be within a few years if a dam project goes through.
The dam at High Point City Lake Park was built in 1928 and in the nearly 100 years since, time and the elements have taken a toll on its structure. Looking to the future, the Public Services Department of the City of High Point plans to either repair the old dam or construct a new one, both potentially at a sacrifice to some homeowners along Knollwood Drive, which backs up to the lake on the Jamestown side. The City wants to purchase several sites for dam access on the east side.
Construction began on the dam in the 1920s where the east and west forks of Deep River converged, creating a lake for a 1.5 billion gallon water supply for High Point.
“There was no regulatory agency then to standardize how dams were built,” said Robby Stone, High Point Public Services director. “They obviously did a good job. It has held up 100 years.”
But now, the dam does not meet current state safety requirements for stability or spillway capacity and has several other safety-related deficiencies.
Stone does not believe the dam is in immediate danger of failure but it is something that needs to be addressed.
“If there were a failure, it would impact those downstream,” he said. Adjacent to the spillway are the Jamestown Village apartments, West Main Street and, of course, City Lake Park.
There are basically two options available to High Point — repair the existing dam or construct a new one. The estimated cost is approximately the same for either option, somewhere in the low $20 millions.
No decision has been made whether to repair or construct a new dam but whichever is chosen, some property owners on Knollwood Drive might have to move. The City of High Point has contacted several owners about selling their property. Stone said some people are not interested in selling while others are interested. The City has made purchase offers to these property owners.
The High Point City Council was expected to hear a request for property acquisition at its Aug. 15 meeting. Those properties under consideration are located at 203, 203RI and 205 Knollwood Dr. in Jamestown. The undeveloped property labeled 203RI is lakefront and is behind the other properties. The owner of all the properties, Ruth Newby, is interested in selling.
“It would be really nice to have [availability] on that side for construction and access,” Stone said.
If High Point wants property that owners are not willing to sell, it legally can take the property by eminent domain. According to the N.C. General Statutes, Chapter 40A-2, eminent domain is defined as “the power to divest right, title or interest from the owner of property and vest it in the possessor of the power against the will of the owner upon the payment of just compensation for the right, title or interest divested.” The statute continues, “For the public use or benefit, the governing body of each municipality or county shall possess the power of eminent domain and may acquire by purchase, gift or condemnation any property, either inside or outside its boundaries.”
“I don’t even want to think of that at this time,” Stone said with a laugh. “We want to be a good neighbor.”
If either the sale or eminent domain goes through, the City of High Point would actually own property within Jamestown. Stone says something like this does not happen very often.
Since the City had not made a decision as to what to do with the dam, construction will not begin immediately. It could take several years before plans are finalized.
High Point’s Parks and Recreation Department is overseeing construction of a new pool design and conference center in the park. The department does not have jurisdiction over the dam. If a new dam is constructed, there will be only one original structure remaining from when the High Point City Lake Park opened in 1935. That is the little stone shower at the southern end of the pool and visible from West Main Street.
Jamestown officials are aware of what could happen to the Knollwood Drive properties and issued the following statement: “The City of High Point is considering options to repair or replace the dam at City Lake. They are in the process of acquiring property near the dam to help facilitate their access to the dam. The acquisition of property by a municipality (even in a neighboring jurisdiction) by negotiated sale or by eminent domain is a legal process governed by the North Carolina General Statutes and the Town of Jamestown does not have the authority to interfere. It is our understanding that the City of High Point has not finalized its plans. Our Public Services staff will continue to be in contact with the City of High Point staff to help mitigate any future impacts on our citizens during this process.”
The history of the lake and dam
A large part of Jamestown history was lost in the 1920s when the area was flooded to form what is now High Point City Lake. The water destroyed structures, most notably the house and mill of James Mendenhall. Foundation stones from the mill can be seen from the bridge on Penny Road during low water levels.
The dam opened in 1928 as Deep River was blocked to form the lake, replacing a smaller reservoir used for city water. The lake holds 1.5 billion gallons of water.
Mules were used to bring in equipment and timber for construction and all labor was by manpower, digging out with shovels and picks.
Through the years, the dam has had superficial repairs but more extensive repairs are now needed.
The park was constructed in 1933-35.
During Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) swimming competitions in 1950, 1954 and 1963, platforms were constructed on the dam for contestants to dive into the lake. Some of these competitions were trials for participation in the Olympics. ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” broadcast from High Point during the U.S. Senior Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in 1963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.