On Oct. 2, the Jamestown United Methodist Church Chancel Choir hosted a fun evening concert/fundraiser called “Back-to-Broadway.” The concert featured the JUMC Chancel Choir, several soloists from the church, as well as choirs from Jamestown and Southwest middle schools and Ragsdale and Southwest high schools singing a variety of selections from different musicals, old and new.
Songs like “Dancing Queen” from Mamma Mia; “Can’t You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King; “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress; “Happiness” from You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown; and many more delighted the standing-room only crowd.
Entertainment for the evening was a fundraiser for the four schools’ choral programs. Dr. Marc Ashley Foster, chair of the Department of Music at High Point University and director of music ministries at JUMC organized the event.
During the evening, Foster elucidated the challenges facing middle and high school choral programs, which are asked to do a lot with very little funds. He mentioned that ordering music, purchasing outfits, tuning pianos, hiring substitute teachers, or acquiring basic supplies with such little funds is nearly impossible.
“How the teachers do what they do with the resources they are provided is nearly miraculous,” Foster said. “Anything we can do to help support these programs by raising money designated specifically for the choral programs undergirds our commitment to the life-changing value of music in general, and choral singing specifically.”
100 percent of every dollar donated during the event or via a QR code the church set-up to enable donations for the past couple weeks will go to the school choral programs. JUMC is funding the full administrative costs so every dollar donated goes to the students.
“Our goal was to raise at least $4,000 so each program would get a check for $1,000,” Foster said. “We are so happy to announce the final amount raised was $7,635 allowing us to give $1,908 to each program.”
