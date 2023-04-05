When a member of Morehead United Methodist Church lost her son to cancer several years ago, she was determined to do something positive in his memory. The result was CAPAS (Crafts And Pillows And Shawls) created by several members of the church to share with others. The church is located on Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro, but the creativity of CAPAS is reaching far beyond its walls.
Recently the group donated 55 bone-shaped pillows and several lap blankets to students at Haynes-Inman Education Center in Jamestown.
“We have had an ongoing relationship with Morehead United Methodist Church,” Joanna Sherron, school counselor, said. “We really appreciate their community partnership and the fact they embrace us as a caring, loving school.”
Before Covid, CAPAS members also created items to sell at their annual bazaar. They hope to be able to restart the bazaars in the future.
Currently they are focusing on the pillows, caps for newborns, toboggan hats for the homeless and other items which they donate to hospitals, rest homes, cancer centers and wherever there is a need.
“In addition to the things we gave to Haynes-Inman we took 40 pillows to Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Greensboro,” said Reymonda Turner, who recently took over leadership of CAPAS. “We are working on more to donate to the Annie Penn Cancer Center. Because of how our group started, cancer centers are important to us.
“As long as the Lord blesses me, I will continue to work with this group,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.