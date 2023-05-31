Renaissance Church has passed one hurdle in their dream of a new campus for their congregation.
On May 15, the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved both annexation and rezoning for 5909-5915 West Gate City Blvd., 5800 and 5900 Scotland Road, 5810 Marion Elsie Dr. and a portion of the West Gate City Boulevard right-of-way. Total size is 20.2 acres. The site is on the edge of Sedgefield, across from Guilford Memorial Park.
While many churches have seen a decline in membership in recent years and some have closed their doors, Renaissance Church has grown to approximately 650 members and has one of the largest food banks in the state as well as an outreach that helps people with housing. They hold two services every Sunday. A second property at 2212 Eastchester Drive in High Point – the former Coldwell Banker building – is a co-work space leasing to 25 businesses and entrepreneurs.
Senior Pastor Jason Goins addressed the commission, stating the church is celebrating 15 years of serving the community this year. The current contemporary church at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown will move to West Gate City Boulevard, leaving the previous space for outreach ministries, including the food bank, which began in 2010.
“We as a church want to make sure that we are a lighthouse in the community,” Goins said. “Some flexibility allows the church to grow and continue to explore novel ways to explore the kingdom of God.
“We’re so excited about the opportunity to move into a larger, more accessible building that’s purpose-built for our ministry,” Goins told the Jamestown News in November of last year. “Our new Gate City location will put us in the middle of a vibrant area that allows us to serve more people.”
During his presentation, commissioners were surprised when Goins submitted new restrictions and conditions the commissioners had not seen. As the new items were not originally advertised, commissioners could not vote on approval on May 15.
“It is unnecessarily complicating the request,” said Commissioner Mary Skenes.
Goins then withdrew the new conditions, stating, “Just so you understand our heart is to reach out.”
Plans for the new church call for it facing West Gate City Boulevard with an entrance on Scotland Road and possibly Queen Alice Road. Parking would be behind the building and would abut several residences.
Skenes mentioned comments the commission had received about the proximity of the new building to residential and buffering options. Goins said a pond, water features and trees along back portion of property would be added but did not indicate the wooded area along Scotland Road and Marion Elsie Drive would be cleared.
No one spoke in favor of the rezoning and annexation request during the public comment portion but four people spoke against, citing an increase in traffic with potential speeding, width of Scotland Road and future building plans encroaching closer to residential areas.
Goins said NCDOT will require “upfits” to Scotland and pointed out a second entrance on Queen Alice will help.
“We believe those upfits will remedy the issues that have been mentioned here tonight,” he said.
The Planning and Zoning Commissioners unanimously voted for annexation and rezoning of the parcels. The Greensboro City Council will discuss the matter at their June 20 meeting.
For more information about Renaissance Church, visit www.RENtriad.church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.