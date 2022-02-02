Having a church built in a former furniture factory has it advantages — especially if church members handle food distributions to those in need.
“We are blessed to have loading docks to use in this ministry,” said Pastor Mark Meeks, communications director at Renaissance Church on Harvey Road in Jamestown.
Since 2010, the church has been the source for weekly food distributions every Saturday morning.
“We start at 9 a.m. and give out food as long as we have it,” Meeks said. “Mostly it is shelf-stable items, but we have refrigerators and freezers in our food pantry so we can also provide fresh produce and meats when available. We get donations from the Second Harvest Food Bank, individuals, local grocery stores and gas stations that sell food items.”
When the staff at Renaissance Church learned about CityServe, a national network that provides bulk goods from Amazon, Costco, Walmart and other sources with the intention of empowering local churches to serve their communities, they knew they wanted to be part of this ministry as well.
“Everything is donated and member churches pay a small fee to cover administration and transportation of goods,” Meeks explained. “Our church will serve as a hub to receive donations, then distribute them to member churches so they can distribute in their communities as they see fit.”
Pastor Paula Bost, Renaissance Church’s executive director, is in charge of the area CityServe distributions. She reached out to churches across the Triad to see who wanted to partner with Renaissance Church and to date has 50 churches that have shown interest in the project.
As the lead administrator, Bost is creating a list of volunteers to aid in managing this large undertaking. There have been two preliminary meetings, the last in January, to detail the process.
“We’re very excited about bringing together all sorts of churches from the area with a common goal and vision of showing love to our neighbors,” Bost said.
“Our church’s regular food distributions will not change,” Meeks added. “We serve between a couple dozen to three times that many on any given weekend. We will continue to do that in addition to working with the CityServe food bank.”
Meeks would love to have more churches participate. There soon will be an online form for those interested by going to rentriad.church/cityserve. As the project grows, which Meeks anticipates, he hopes to eventually have a larger space donated for use as the distribution hub.
“Providing food to those in need has always been something our church has been passionate about,” he said.
For more information about the CityServe food distribution project or to donate a warehouse space for the project, contact Bost at PaulaBost@RENtriad.church.
