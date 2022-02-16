Sometimes looking back is often a good way to improve the future. Members of the Jamestown Rotary Club took time to reflect on the past at their Feb. 8 weekly meeting as they talked about yearly activities, recognizing the successes, while considering how they could be improved to better serve the community. Two events under discussion were the Bow Stafford Golf Tournament and the Jamestown Christmas Parade.
The golf tournament will be held for its fourth year on June. 24.
“We would like to increase the number of players this year,” said 2022 tournament chair Richard Newbill. “Anyone who is interested may contact me at richardenewbill@yahoo.com.”
The tournament, along with money raised from the annual fall Rotary Club Horse Show help fund club projects. Proceeds from the golf tournament have been awarded to Feeding Lisa’s Kids. The horse show provides funds for several other community projects.
But activities are not just about raising funds to support community projects. Members plan to attend a High Point University basketball game together.
The annual Christmas parade is also an example of fun that involves the greater Jamestown area – either by participating in it or experiencing the fun of watching the longstanding holiday tradition. The Ragsdale Family YMCA and Jamestown Business Association joined the Rotary Club in organizing the 2021 parade.
The highlight of the recent Jamestown Rotary meeting was presentation of awards for entries in the parade. Recognition was given for the Best Float and Best Vehicle. Mayor Lynn Montgomery and council representatives selected the winners.
Cliff Paddock, co-chair of the parade, introduced Mayor Montgomery who in turn presented plaques to the winners.
The YMCA Camp Weaver received the honor for the Best Float. It depicted a camp theme that included a Christmas tree and campers scaling a climbing wall, making s’mores and riding a Corcl in water.
Representing Camp Weaver at the meeting were Nancy Early, camp registrar who accepted the award, Ryan Carr, Ashley Mitchell and Liz Early. They were joined by Marlee Rindal and Stevra Gonzalez from the Ragsdale Family Y.
The Best Decorated Vehicle went to Sechrest-Davis Funeral Service. Their entry was a horse-drawn decorated casket.
“We had a hard time determining if their entry was a float or a vehicle,” Montgomery said with a smile. “But we finally classified it as a one-horse-power vehicle.”
Accepting the award was Debbie Johnson. Others representing the group were Leigh Davis and Jeanne Moore.
New to the Rotary holiday activities was a coloring contest, sponsored by the Rotary Club and Chick-fil-A at Grandover Village. Santa Claus recognized winners during the 2021 pre-parade lineup. They received Chick-fil-A gift certificates.
The contest was divided into three groups and winners were:
Emery Dunst, age 5, 5 and under,
Emery Peschell, age 6, 6-10,
Bacie Self, age 11, 11 and over.
To learn more about the Jamestown Rotary Club, check its website at jamestownrotary.com.
