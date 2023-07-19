It is getting close to the time when yard waste pickup is going to change in Jamestown. Do not blame the Town, however. It is just following the new rules created by the City of High Point for the Ingleside Composting Facility where Jamestown takes yard refuse.
High Point will no longer accept yard waste in plastic bags or cardboard boxes as of Aug. 1. To help with the transition, the Town is conducting a public education campaign about the solid waste changes via social media and mailers.
Grass clippings, leaves and small shrubbery clippings should be placed in paper bags approved for yard waste or a yard waste toter. Grocery store-style paper bags are not substantial enough for yard waste and will not be collected.
Most hardware stores, including the Jamestown True Value, stock these bags.
Yard waste in bags should not exceed 50 pounds when full and should be of such a size that one individual can pick it up.
The Town will offer 95-gallon toter cans for a cost of $60. These cans can be used only for yard waste and will be collected weekly. The purchase of the can is optional and can be arranged by calling Town Hall at 336-454-1138.
Limbs for general brush pick-up should be no longer than 6 feet and not exceed 50 pounds.
Waste from commercial lawn, landscaping or tree companies will not be picked up.
Bulk items
Bulk items are those that do not fit in a town-approved collection container and is no more than 5 cubic yards in volume. Such items include furniture, bed frames, toilets, chairs, doors, rolled and tied carpet (6 foot maximum length) and lawn mowers. As of Aug. 1, mattresses and box springs will no longer be accepted.
The Town notes that extra bags of trash that do not fit into a regular can are not considered bulk and should not be placed at the curb. Additional cans are available for a fee.
Bulk pickup is the first Thursday of the month and additional pickup can be arranged by contacting Town Hall.
