Challengers to the mayoral and Town Council seats in Jamestown offer their views on why they are running.
Responses from the incumbents appeared in the July 21 Jamestown News.
Robert Frederick, 48, mayoral candidate
I’m running for mayor of Jamestown because I want to tap into our community’s expertise, capacity and wisdom so that “we” can govern ourselves extremely well.
I believe Jamestown’s mayor’s role requires understanding what’s going on throughout our community, so that “We the People” are not only well-represented by our at-large Council members but that the mayor can help Council prioritize what “we” the people need and want.
If elected mayor, I will:
– Identify, encourage, and help community members present their ideas directly to Council of what they need and/or want to do to improve their lives in Jamestown;
– Identify, encourage and help local business owners and employees present their ideas directly to Council of what they need and/or want to do to improve their business opportunities in Jamestown;
– Run public hearings so that they are truly about hearing from the public, meaning not calling for Council to vote about any matter on the same day as a public hearing … so that Council shows up to public hearings ready to listen rather than ready to vote;
– Highlight to Council the issues and ideas from people of “all” of Jamestown’s neighborhoods and surrounding community until Council addresses them, including long-neglected issues such as smart and sustainable growth and development plans, the disrupted sleep of many hundreds of our town’s citizens and community members by regular noise issues that can be silenced, long-promised sidewalks connecting all people from all neighborhoods to the town’s center so people do not have to walk in the streets to get to the grocery store, water runoff issues that swamp yards and cause basement issues for those in older houses around new developments, the travel of industrial trucks and speeding cars through neighborhoods despite signs banning trucks and posted speeding limits, etc. …;
– Call on Council to reduce property taxes;
– Solicit community involvement in the further development of a vision for Jamestown that is inclusive and beneficial to all people in our community.
I aim to do my best to enable We the People to rule in Jamestown, too, and will as mayor encourage our at-large Council members to do their best to represent all of our people’s interests.
Michael Young, mayoral candidate
(Mr. Young did not respond.)
Dave Cohan, Town Council candidate
I’ve lived in Jamestown for 23 years now enjoying all this beautiful town has to offer. It’s time I give something back – my time, experience, education – to help keep Jamestown one of the most livable places in North Carolina.
I’d like to see a change in the budgeting process so that the budget reflects actual expenses and does not result in a continuing surplus. This would allow for a reduction in at least the Jamestown portion of our property tax burden.
I’d like the Town to have a plan in place for the growth it would like to see (or not see) especially in the Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction areas such as the Johnson Farm property. This would let potential developers know what is deemed acceptable to the Town before proposing zoning changes. I’d also like to see a plan to attract more visitors to the downtown area, which would include expanding available parking, advertising, and incentivizing new businesses to move into vacant properties.
Darren Myers, 51, Town Council candidate
Though I got my B.A. in political science, I’ve never had an interest in running for elected office until now. I feel like Jamestown is at an inflection point and I would like to offer a new voice and fresh perspective in shaping the town for the future. I don’t claim to have all of the answers (or even know all of the questions for that matter) but I want to do whatever I can now to help Jamestown continue to be a great place to live, work and for kids to grow up as we enter this era of what is likely to be exponential growth.
I’d like to think I’m a pretty good listener, enjoy the collaborative process and am a creative problem solver – all of which I think will be assets to the town council.
My candidacy is really more driven by my concern for and interest in the future of Jamestown. If there’s anything I’ve learned over the last 18 months or so it is that there’s a great deal of interest in and opportunity for growth in and around Jamestown. I believe how that growth is managed and implemented is crucial and I don’t feel like I should stand by and not get involved.
I’ve worked in technology for the past 25 years or so and I’ve seen and been involved in using data to identify trends, new insights and improve efficiency within a variety of different organizations. I’d like to offer some of that experience to the Town of Jamestown as I believe there’s always room for improvement.
I want to also make sure that the Town of Jamestown is able to attract and retain all of the skilled, talented and committed employee/public servants as possible – you can never have too many good people.
I also think we can find better ways to communicate, interact, improve transparency and get more people involved – be that through technology or just devoting time to sit down and talk. Not every issue (in fact, I believe most) can be summed up in 280 characters or less. I generally believe that the more informed and involved people are in self-government the better.
We have to find a way to address the school overcrowding in the Jamestown schools (even though it’s not technically the town’s responsibility). Guilford County Schools has made it abundantly clear (at least in my mind) that they don’t have a plan that’s going to substantively address the problem for any of the kids currently enrolled in the Jamestown schools. I think the town needs to explore some options that might be a little bit out of the box while continuing to work with GCS.
My wife and I used to be avid cyclists – fundraising for the MS Society and riding in the Tour to Tanglewood for a number of years – and I’d like to find some ways to make the town more bike- (and pedestrian-) friendly. Between the amount of traffic and the epidemic of distracted driving, I am very concerned about the safety of anyone riding a bike on the main roads in town.
As someone who loves history, I’d love to be involved in the expansion of historic designations and revitalization of Oakdale Mill and Village and have some experience with what “good” looks like in this regard.
We have a great downtown with enormous potential and I’d like to find some ways to make it more attractive for local businesses and for ways to draw people to come and experience it.
Al Stewart, 70, Town Council candidate
Jamestown is a great example of a quiet, friendly place to live and raise a family. I would like to preserve all that is good about Jamestown and promote controlled growth and economic development. I am a novice in politics and there are others who know a great deal more about Jamestown than I, however there is always a need for fresh eyes and ideas.
I participated in the Jamestown walk-around event a couple of years ago and heard a lot of ideas for the future. I would like to see some of these suggestions implemented. Jamestown needs to capitalize on the wonderful history and make the age and history of the town a calling card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.