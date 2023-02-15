JTN-Cedarwood Garden club Feb 2023 Hostesses and Speaker.jpg

The Cedarwood Garden Club held its February meeting in the home of Hostess Sherrie M. Richmond with co-hostesses  Marian Ditzel and Myra Slone who provided delicious refreshments for the Vintage Valentine theme.  Refreshments reflected the theme and were served on antique pink depression glass from Myra’s collection.  Also, pictured is Felicia Edmonson, who gave an informative presentation on “Container Gardening.”  With President Stacy Fogleman presiding, members from Jamestown, High Point, and Greensboro enjoyed the meeting on a lovely, sunny, mild winter day. Left to right, Marian Ditzel, Felicia Edmonson, Sherrie Richmond, Myra Slone

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.