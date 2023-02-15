The Cedarwood Garden Club held its February meeting in the home of Hostess Sherrie M. Richmond with co-hostesses Marian Ditzel and Myra Slone who provided delicious refreshments for the Vintage Valentine theme. Refreshments reflected the theme and were served on antique pink depression glass from Myra’s collection. Also, pictured is Felicia Edmonson, who gave an informative presentation on “Container Gardening.” With President Stacy Fogleman presiding, members from Jamestown, High Point, and Greensboro enjoyed the meeting on a lovely, sunny, mild winter day. Left to right, Marian Ditzel, Felicia Edmonson, Sherrie Richmond, Myra Slone
Cedarwood Garden Club February Meeting
- Submitted by Sherrie M. Richmond
