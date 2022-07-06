Resort Lifestyle Communities held a groundbreaking ceremony June 16 for its newest development, Carolina Pines, an independent senior living retirement community located at the corner of High Point and Alamance roads in Sedgefield. The site is known as Tract 4 of the old Pilot Life headquarters property. KSL Sedgefield Pilot LLC, a subsidiary of Kisco Senior Living of Carlsbad, Calif., sold the property to Resort Lifestyle. Only one tract remains unsold.
According to a press release, Resort Lifestyle Communities “prides itself on providing a ‘resort lifestyle’ in their independent retirement communities. Carolina Pines will offer an all-inclusive experience where one price covers all residents’ daily needs, including chef-prepared meals and a full calendar of activities and entertainment options led by a full-time activities director.
Residents needing home care have the freedom to contract with their choice of providers. All-inclusive monthly rent for studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments are competitively priced with no buy-in fee or long-term lease.
All one-three bedroom units include full kitchens, designer countertops, walk-in closets, individual climate controls, ceiling fans, cable TV, Wi-Fi, and washer/dryer hookups.
Pets are welcome.
In addition, on-site staff will provide assistance through the 24/7 emergency call system, as well as scheduled appointment transportation, concierge services, weekly housekeeping and valet parking.”
Other amenities are open to the public as well as the residents: in-house bank, pharmacy, general store, 150-seat theater and salon. The first floor where many of these will be located will feel like walking along a Main Street.
The $30 million, 180,000-square-foot, 140-unit Carolina Pines Retirement Community is the second Resort Lifestyle location in North Carolina. It is open to active seniors aged 55-plus and should be ready for occupancy within the next 18-24 months.
For more information and to see the various floor plans, visit CarolinaPinesRetirement.com.
Resort Lifestyle Communities is headquartered in Lincoln, Neb.
