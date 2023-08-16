Ed Stafford was traveling from Florida to his home in Jamestown when he received a phone call from his younger daughter Kelsey Stafford Elliott.
“Dad, is there a spot for me in your organization,” she said.
“Absolutely,” he replied without hesitation. “I hired her on the spot from my car.”
Ed, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Advantage, has worked in the real estate profession for 49 years. At the time of the call, Kelsey was director of sales for the new Marriott in downtown Winston-Salem. In 2013, she received a business degree with a concentration in hospitality and tourism management from Appalachian State University and for seven years worked in the hotel industry.
“I loved working with people and learning about the corporate world,” Kelsey said. “But when Covid hit, it was not ideal for the hotel business. There were a lot of layoffs and although I did not lose my job, there was extra pressure on a few to run everything.”
Kelsey felt her work/life balance was lacking. She wanted more time for family and friends and began to think of a new direction she could take for work. Considering her skills in business, sales and marketing, she wondered if she could be an asset to her dad’s company and made the call.
With her dad ready to welcome her into his business, Kelsey received her reality license in October 2021. She became the third generation realtor in her family, including not only her father, but also her grandfather, the late Bow Stafford.
“God truly works everything together for good,” Ed said. “If not for Covid, Kelsey would not have left the hospitality industry.”
Today, Ed and Kelsey work together as independent realtors at Coldwell Banker Advantage under the brand Stafford Realty Team. They helped more than 30 families during their first full year as a team.
“That was confirmation from God that this is where he wanted me,” Kelsey said. “Since I got my license I have never dreaded work one day. I cannot imagine doing anything else and feel I want to eventually retire from the real estate business.”
“Since we have worked together I cannot imagine doing it without her,” added Ed. “Having Kelsey makes me want to continue working longer. We share responsibilities, but I get to do the fun part. In addition to her excellent judgment, she brings all her computer skills on the Internet and social marketing – things I knew I should have been doing but never did.”
One of Kelsey’s first responsibilities was cleaning the acknowledged “mess” in her father’s office to make room for a second desk. Although they share an office, Both father and daughter have their own clients. They do, however, assist each other in serving them.
“That is what it is all about, serving customers well,” Ed said. “My dad felt the best advertising was a satisfied customer.”
Dad should know. As the first of three generations of realtors, Bow was well recognized in the area. He started an insurance agency in Jamestown in 1959. As the town began to grow, town manager Charles Turner suggested Bow get a real estate license.
“The state had just started giving licenses in 1957 and my dad received number 568,” Ed said. “When I got my realtor’s license my number had five digits and now Kelsey’s has six.”
Requirements to get a license have changed from father to son to granddaughter as well. All Bow needed were letters of recommendation from two local businessmen and a town official. He later advised his son to get a realty license sooner than later if that is what he planned to do because it would only get harder. Ed, who received his license in 1974 while a junior in college, needed 30 hours of training before taking a test. Kelsey had 72 hours of training upfront with an additional 90 hours the first year. All realtors today must have eight hours of continuing education each year.
After getting his license, Bow kept his insurance company, but began to create a real estate market to buy and sell in the area. He and Tom Ragsdale Sr. developed Ridgecrest off Dillon Road, then Cedarwood, one of the largest subdivisions in the area. In the 1970s, Bow began to separate his two businesses, changing from Bow Stafford Agency and moving Bow Stafford Realtors into the old Wrike house at 206 E. Main Street. He later sold his insurance company.
Ed joined his father’s real estate company after he graduated from college.
“I told Dad I would work for him a couple of years,” he said. “After 49 years in real estate I think it is too late to change my mind now.”
At one point, Ed started to build spec houses under the name Jamestown Builders. For 14 years it was the construction part of Bow Stafford Realtors. In 1993 he returned to the real estate division of the family business and worked with his dad four years before he passed away.
“Those were the best four years,” Ed said. “I have great memories and it reminds me what a precious opportunity I have to mentor Kelsey and share the many things my dad taught me. It is a joy to have some value you can pass on.
“The most valuable resources my father gave me are the importance of a good name and that when you wake up in the morning the only thing you have control of is your attitude. Dad had the best attitude and was as happy as he acted. He loved making music and making people happy. The back of his business card read, ‘A cheerful heart doth good like a medicine.’”
From Bow to Ed to Kelsey, the Stafford real estate legacy continues. Ed once told his daughter that her personality would make her a good realtor.
“She remembered,” he said.
