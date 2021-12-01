Mendenhall Homeplace will again be ablaze with light as the Candlelight Tour returns Dec. 3 and 4. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. each night.
The High Point Christian Academy Choir is scheduled to sing carols on Saturday night.
The Candlelight Tour has become a tradition in Jamestown since it began in 2016. Due to Covid-19 last year, the event was scaled down to an Open House in conjunction with the Jamestown Business Association’s Christmas on Main. This year’s tour again will be shortened somewhat due to the lingering pandemic. However, the entire downstairs of the Richard Mendenhall House will be decorated.
The Mendenhall family were Quakers and historically that religion, also called Friends, did not celebrate holidays, believing no day, especially Christmas, was more holy than any other.
The practice began to change in the latter half of the 19th century. Christmas was celebrated, but on a lower key than many people observe it.
Whether the Mendenhall family actually celebrated the holiday or not, they certainly used candles to light their home. That is the basis of the Candlelight Tour.
A visit to the Candlelight Tour gives many their first opportunity to learn something about the founding family of Jamestown.
“There will be educational materials available for those waiting for the next tour to start so we can keep groups small and more personal,” said Rachel Orio, one of the organizers. “Tours should run about 20 minutes, so no group will be waiting too long.”
The tour begins in the Hall Room, part of the original 1811-12 home of the Richard Mendenhall family. This is where the family welcomed guests. It is decorated simply with local greenery and candles.
The New Parlor is part of the circa-1820s addition. This room is decorated in the Victorian style with many pieces of furniture donated from Mendenhall descendants. Be certain to take a look at the huge tree.
Thy Store will be open in the Gathering Room for the purchase of souvenirs.
Please follow local guidelines regarding Covid-19 protocols.
The Candlelight Tour is free this year, but donations are gratefully accepted as the tour is normally a major fund-raising effort for Historic Jamestown Society. All proceeds benefit the work of the HJS. Maintaining and operating Mendenhall Homeplace comes at a cost to provide educational opportunities for school groups and interpret Jamestown’s early history for visitors from around this country and abroad.
The Mendenhall Homeplace is located at 603 W. Main St., across from City Lake Park. Parking is available on-site.
For more information, visit Mendenhall Homeplace/events on Facebook or www.mendenhallhomeplace.com.
