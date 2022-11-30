Mendenhall Homeplace will again be ablaze with light as the popular Candlelight Tour returns Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.
The tour, sponsored by the Historic Jamestown Society, has become a tradition in Jamestown since it began in 2016. Due to Covid-19, the event was scaled down to an Open House for two years. This year’s tour will feature the beautifully decorated downstairs of the Richard Mendenhall House as well as the Madison Lindsay House.
“This is the first year since 2019 that we will include Madison Lindsay in the tour,” said Rachel Orio, HJS program chair. “Both houses and the barn will be open and decorated.
“We hope to have live music during the event.”
“Historic Jamestown Society is pleased to be hosting the Christmas Candlelight Tour,” said Julia Ebel, society president. “We are pleased to be easing back toward more involved plans. Still, the Christmas decor will be simple, focused on natural materials, and welcoming.”
“Rather than host formal guided tours, [costumed] volunteers will be stationed through the Mendenhall Homeplace and the Madison Lindsay House to talk informally about the stories and to answer questions.”
The Mendenhall family were Quakers and historically that religion, also called Friends, did not celebrate holidays, believing no day, especially Christmas, was more holy than any other.
The practice began to change in the latter half of the 19th century. Christmas was celebrated, but on a lower key than many people observe it today.
Whether the Mendenhall family actually celebrated the holiday or not, they certainly used candles to light their home. That is the basis of the Candlelight Tour.
A visit to the Candlelight Tour gives many their first opportunity to learn something about the founding family of Jamestown.
The tour begins in the Hall Room, part of the original 1811 home of the Richard Mendenhall family. This is where the family welcomed guests. It is decorated simply with local greenery and candles.
The New Parlor is part of the circa-1820s addition. This room is decorated in the Victorian style with many pieces of furniture donated from Mendenhall descendants. Be certain to take a look at the huge tree.
After learning about the family and customs in the Mendenhall House, follow the luminary-lined path in front of the 1811 Bank Barn to the 1814 Madison Lindsay House at the other end of the parking lot for hot chocolate and cookies, courtesy of Cakes by B’s Blue House Bakery. On the way, see the historic wagons and sleigh full of gifts awaiting delivery by Santa. Since there are no paved walkways at the Homeplace, sensible shoes are in order for those who tour. Several steps will be involved.
In the new year, come back for a complete tour of the Homeplace and learn the history of Jamestown’s founding family.
The Candlelight Tour follows a successful first-ever “True Tales of the Macabre” event in October featuring scary, but true, stories of inhabitants and family of the Mendenhall Homeplace.
Admission is $10 per person at the door and donations are gratefully accepted. The tour is a major fundraising effort for Historic Jamestown Society. All proceeds support the work of the Society. Maintaining and operating Mendenhall Homeplace comes at a cost to provide educational opportunities for school groups and interpret Jamestown’s early history for visitors from around this country and abroad.
The Mendenhall Homeplace is located at 603 W. Main St., across from City Lake Park. Parking is available on site.
For more information, visit Mendenhall Homeplace/events on Facebook or www.mendenhallhomeplace.com.
