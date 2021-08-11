All candidates for public office in Jamestown – including incumbents – are theoretically now on the same page as to their knowledge of how the Town operates following a two-hour Candidate Information Session on Aug. 2. This was the first time the Town had offered such an event and all present were treated as candidates for office, not as someone already in office, and new as well as sitting candidates were in staggered seating.
All staff and department heads reported, as did the town clerk, town attorney, fire department chief and sheriff’s office captain.
To keep newcomers in the loop, Dave Treme, interim town manager announced from now until the election, all candidates would be advised on events regarding the Town. Any questions and answers will be forwarded to the all candidates, not just councilmembers.
“I thought [the session] was very helpful and really appreciate everyone taking the time out of their evening to share this information with us,” said Darren Myers, Council candidate. “There are so many things that the town’s staff does that I personally don’t regularly think about or overlook as I go about a normal day. It was also nice to be able to put names and faces together.”
“I learned how tough both staff and council members think the Council’s job is, particularly surrounding the votes and decisions council make,” said Robert Frederick, mayoral candidate. “I believe members of the public are hard on council members when the reasoning for Council’s decisions is not clear, or when a Council’s decision appears to be uninformed by the thoughts and opinions of the public.
“With improved transparency and restructured public hearings, members of the public would have easier access to government information.”
Even sitting councilmembers gleaned information from the meeting.
“I didn’t realize until I sat through the meeting how useful the session would have been for me personally when I first ran,” said current Councilmember John Capes. “I hope the challengers take the time to go through the packet that was provided because it lays the framework of our local government quite well. Regardless of if I am re-elected or not, it is my sincere hope that this information session provided insight on some level to everyone involved. There is a lot of work that lies ahead in the next term and should any of the challengers win, they will not have the luxury of a honeymoon period to learn the job.
“It is important that the challengers are armed with a better understanding of how our town runs. I applaud the Town Manager, staff and all of the department heads for making this happen.”
“I did think it was helpful and important,” current Councilmember Lawrence Straughn said. “In the past, there have been candidates that have made comments about certain procedures within Jamestown’s government operations which were uninformed. Now each of the candidates are on a level playing field with current information.
“The new candidates who haven’t attended meetings or didn’t know where to find information now have been personally presented their keys to Jamestown’s vault of knowledge, which I would add, has always been open to anyone who wanted to look.”
“The Candidate Information Session was very helpful,” said current Councilmember Martha Wolfe. “This was a great opportunity to meet each other and for all the candidates to receive the same information at the same time. It is always great to have a refresher session on Municipal Government.
“I was extremely pleased with the information session sponsored by the town staff and associated contractors,” offered current Mayor Lynn Montgomery. “The information they shared will benefit all candidates and citizens who watch the video.”
Each candidate received a packet of 360 pages of information outlining how the Town operates, rules of procedure, initiatives, Strategic Plan, finance, golf course and parks, legal representation, and how the Town works with public services like Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department.
“I thought Ms. Gallman’s (Finance Director) presentation provided valuable context in regards to the financial numbers and it was helpful to me as she highlighted some of the differences in how a town government reports versus a private-sector business,” Myers said.
“I would have liked to see additional information about current initiatives to better serve the people of Jamestown and additional information about the challenges that the people of Jamestown face,” Frederick said.
“I hope we continue to do similar ones each election year,” said current Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn. “Although the information wasn’t new to me, having it all presented in one session by the people in charge of each department was a good reminder of what capable and high-quality staff members we have – both town employees and those with whom we have contracts.”
“I do wish that each challenger could spend a ‘day in the life’ with different departments and local leaders for a better understanding that there is a lot more that goes on behind the scenes than just a 2-3 hour meeting once a month where issues are presented to the Council and then they vote on it,” Capes said. “That doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what we do.
“I hope that community members will watch the session on the town’s YouTube channel [www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC] because it really is a great primer on how town government works,” Rayborn said.
Mayoral candidates Frederick and Michael Young were unable to attend the information session but, like the public, had the opportunity to view it on YouTube. Young and Council candidates Dave Cohen and Al Stewart, as well as Mayor Lynn Montgomery did not comment on the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.