Many people call it the Jamestown Bypass but the proper name is Jamestown Parkway. It runs for approximately 3.5 miles from the I-74 intersection in High Point to loop back into West Gate City Boulevard at Guilford College Road. The speed limit goes from 35 mph on the High Point side of the I-74 bridge to 55 mph on the eastern side, and down to 45 on the final 1.3 miles to West Gate City Boulevard.
The construction of this new four-lane road is meant to be a quicker route between High Point and Greensboro as well as alleviate traffic congestion on Jamestown’s two-lane Main Street. The road, which opened Dec. 3, is now a quick way to get to Publix or Harris-Teeter for many south and east Jamestown area residents.
Since this project has been on the books of the North Carolina Department of Transportation since the 1980s, the Town of Jamestown has had over 40 years to plan how it would treat proposed development along the new road. There are only five signaled intersections and spaces for individual driveways for commercial or residential development is not allowed.
In 2009, Jamestown enacted ordinances regarding building along what is called the “bypass corridor” and created a bypass zoning district. According to the Town’s Land Development Ordinance, “The Bypass District (B) is established to provide opportunities for compatible and sustainable development along the future Jamestown Bypass. Access to buildings in this district is provided through a secondary street network. … Development and design standards encourage pedestrian scale development along the secondary street network. Goals of the Bypass District include providing a pleasant environment for motorists, a safe environment for pedestrians along the secondary streets; ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians; and preserving the capacity of the Bypass to accommodate high traffic volumes at high speeds. Uses in this district include services, employment, residential and industrial. Allowed building/lot types include urban workplace, shopfront commercial, multi-family cluster, attached house and civic building.” (LDO Article 8.3 Zoning Districts)
Other approved construction in a bypass district are banquet/special events facilities, veterinary service, winery, brewery or distillery, nursing home, assisted living, golf driving range, daycare center for children or adults, bed and breakfast (tourist home), automobile repair service and others. (LDO Table 8.1)
There is no word from the Town at this point if construction of any kind has been scheduled.
Article 8.5-3 of the LDO defines a bypass scenic corridor as, “A corridor providing for buffering of the bypass to protect the traffic carrying capacity of the road and to provide for a pleasant experience for motorists using the bypass. The bypass scenic corridor requires an undeveloped setback from the bypass, ensuring that the bypass through Jamestown is unique and portrays the character of the community while enhancing the safety of motorists using the road.”
High Point officials hope the bypass will spur economic development along the corridor and bolster the declining Five Points area, so named because of the convergence of five roads. The only grocery store in the area was in the Eastgate Shopping Center. It closed in 2018. ChenMed primary care medical practice is believed to be planning to move in to that space.
The old Presbyterian Home building has been vacant since 2006. Evergreens Nursing Home vacated its facilities in 2010.
Part of the Five Points area is in an “opportunity zone,” so designated by the federal government. This program offers tax incentives for investors who finance projects with the government.
There is a proposal to make this exit off I-74 a gateway project into High Point but it is not in the NCDOT’s plans at this time.
In January 2023, the City of High Point amended its land use classifications for 263 acres around Jamestown Parkway, seeing opportunities for transportation and growth in the area.
One 58-acre High Point property south of the I-74/Jamestown Parkway intersection was rezoned from industrial to residential. The City is considering part of this site for a future park. Another tract on Scientific Street was rejected because property owners opposed the rezoning. They brought their appeal to the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended keeping the current zoning status.
