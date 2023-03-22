Jamestown Business Association member Terri Moore has a strong desire to empower individuals to be their very best, to help find the real person inside.
“I also help business owners reach their highest potential through vision coaching,” she said.
Moore, who started her business in 2014, is owner and founder of Terri L. Moore & Team LLC. She is a certified transformational coach, national speaker and best-selling author.
“My mission is to inspire, motivate and call for change from past trauma or drama,” Moore explained. “I have a unique coaching program designed through my own experiences, both personal and professional. I am an authentic person and willing to share anything about my past or present with my clients. It helps to put them at ease knowing their coach has walked in their shoes on some occasions.”
Moore is currently seeking on-stage venues, which she can use to empower others. She is also in the process of writing her second book. Her first one, Face to Face With God My Best Friend, is available at https://www.amazon.com/author/terrimoore. It is in print and on Kindle.
Moore may be reached Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling 317-201-8389 or emailing Terri@TerriLMooreandTeam.com. Her website is https://www.terrilmooreandteam.com.
