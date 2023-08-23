Unfortunately, food insecurity is real. For more than 10 years Renaissance Church has tried to help those facing food shortages with boxes of food provided at their building on a weekly basis.
When the church moved to 5114 Harvey Road, Jamestown, its building that once housed a factory provided more room to store and disperse items to those in need. During the pandemic, Renaissance Church found itself also with a collection of non food-related items such as cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, toys and even some furniture.
In April 2021, the church connected with CityServe of the Triad to better serve the area’s underprivileged. The organization’s community outreach programs are designed to address the most pressing needs of individuals and families. Doing so fosters a sense of belonging and hope.
“We turn no one away,” said Paula Bost,executive director for CityServe. “We invite them into our building to build relationships with our volunteers and we also allow them to volunteer. We offer refreshments, prayers and classes on various subjects, ensuring a holistic approach to support.”
CityServe of the Triad serves not only individuals, but other churches and non-profits by providing a resource that they, in turn, can use to reach and service their own communities. Partners pay a monthly administration fee to participate.
Approximately 30 churches from all over the Piedmont Triad partner with CityServe of the Triad. A few local ones include Jamestown Presbyterian, Covenant Church United Methodist and Bethany Fellowship.
“As a non-profit, we accept donations and get resources at greatly reduced rates,” Bost explained. “Our biggest need is non-perishable food items or money to purchase them.”
Renaissance Church is hosting a photo-shoot fundraiser Sept. 1-2 to support CityServe of the Triad. For $10 you will receive one 10x13, two 8x10s, two 5x7s and eight wallets of one pose. Each shoot will include four different poses. Check the Facebook page CityServe of the Triad to schedule an appoint time or contact Bost at 336-407-2671.
Boxes of food are available each Saturday from 9-noon. Forms are provided to request other specific needs, which will be filled as possible and can be picked up the following week at the church warehouse.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help distribute or organize items at the warehouse, may contact Bost at the number above.
